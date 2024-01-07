en English
Business

Canada’s Affordability Crisis: The Struggle with Rising Food and Housing Costs

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:53 pm EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 12:29 am EST
Canada's Affordability Crisis: The Struggle with Rising Food and Housing Costs

In the shadow of the calendar flipping to 2024, Canadians continue to face the grim reality of an affordability crisis. Tectonic shifts in food and housing costs, two fundamental pillars of daily life, have left countless citizens grappling with an uncertain financial future. A specter of constant struggle looms large with no immediate reprieve in sight.

Food Affordability: A Feast of Concerns

The rising costs of groceries have been a significant cause of concern, igniting a political firestorm. The heads of major grocery chains have been summoned to Ottawa, tasked with explaining these inflationary trends to a country desperate for answers. The federal government, under intense scrutiny, is working tirelessly to implement measures to stabilize food prices. This critical endeavor, however, is not a quick fix and is anticipated to span several months.

The fallout from this crisis has manifested in an alarming surge in demand for food banks. The Thanksgiving period, traditionally one of the busiest times for these organizations, saw an unprecedented reliance on their services. The escalating food costs have even reshaped Canadians’ holiday plans, forcing many to downscale their traditional Thanksgiving meals.

Political Leaders Enter the Fray

Leading political figures like the NDP’s Jagmeet Singh have called for stringent measures to curb these relentless grocery price hikes. Across the nation, panels and strategy sessions have convened to dissect the federal government’s approach and assess the potential for tangible change. The discourse underscores the immense pressure on both government and corporate leaders to address this affordability crisis. It brings into sharp focus the impact of inflation on everyday Canadians and provokes questions about the responsibility of CEOs in this challenging scenario.

Housing Costs: A Roof of Woes

Simultaneously, housing costs have emerged as a major social and political issue for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. A new poll reveals that most Canadians are prepared to see home values fall to improve affordability for others. This sentiment highlights the severity of the problem and the collective willingness for change.

The Residential Construction Council of Ontario (RESCON), grappling with these ongoing housing supply and affordability issues, has issued a comprehensive three-step proposal. They urge political leaders to reduce taxes, fees, levies, and development charges on new housing and streamline the development approvals system. RESCON also advocates for investments in offsite construction, hinting at the potential of modular housing as a solution to the crisis. Interestingly, taxes, fees, and levies account for a staggering 31% of the cost of a new home, with development charges in cities like Toronto witnessing a sharp spike.

The affordability crisis is a bitter pill for Canadians to swallow as they navigate the uncharted waters of 2024. With food and housing costs dominating concerns, the nation waits in anticipation for effective solutions to these pressing issues.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

