en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

Cambridgeshire’s The Ivy Tops OpenTable’s Most Booked Restaurants

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:19 am EST
Cambridgeshire’s The Ivy Tops OpenTable’s Most Booked Restaurants

The Ivy, a renowned restaurant in Cambridgeshire, has risen to prominence as the most booked establishment on the popular reservation platform, OpenTable. This brasserie chain restaurant, known for its vibrant atmosphere, has managed to charm its guests with its delectable cuisine, exceptional service, and a diverse menu accommodating a wide range of dietary preferences.

Impressive Booking Stats

On a single Monday morning, The Ivy outpaced its competition by receiving an astonishing 132 reservations, leaving behind its closest competitor, Bill’s, which could only muster 53 reservations. This impressive statistic not only signifies the restaurant’s popularity but also its ability to cater to a wide spectrum of guests, from tourists and shoppers to local residents.

Stellar Reviews and Ratings

OpenTable’s customer reviews for The Ivy are overwhelmingly positive, with the restaurant boasting a commendable 4.4-star overall rating from more than 9,700 reviews. The vibrant ambience of The Ivy received particular acclaim, scoring 4.5 stars. Patrons have expressed admiration for the restaurant’s lively vibe, the staff’s dedication, and the high quality of the dining experience, making it a preferred choice for many.

A Cut Above the Rest

The Ivy’s success is a testament to its appeal to a wide range of guests. While other popular establishments like Pho and Cote Brasserie also received a significant number of bookings, The Ivy’s achievement sets it apart in the competitive restaurant landscape. According to the Diners’ Choice Awards on OpenTable, the restaurant’s popularity and positive reviews not only make it a top choice for reservations but also a benchmark for service and ambiance in the Cambridge dining scene.

0
Food United Kingdom
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Food

See more
8 mins ago
A New Era Begins at Exeter's Queen's Head
The Queen’s Head, a renowned Exeter pub, has entered an exciting phase under the stewardship of new landlords Ian and Jenny, fondly known as ‘The Grandad’ and ‘The Duchess’. The duo assumed charge on the first day of the year, with aspirations of injecting fresh life into the establishment. Their plan hinges on preserving the
A New Era Begins at Exeter's Queen's Head
McDonald's UK Battles Blue Monday with App-Exclusive Deals
44 mins ago
McDonald's UK Battles Blue Monday with App-Exclusive Deals
Arctic Cold Front Spurs Consumer Rush, Challenges Supermarkets in Dallas and Fort Worth
45 mins ago
Arctic Cold Front Spurs Consumer Rush, Challenges Supermarkets in Dallas and Fort Worth
Thrifty Adventure: Blogger Chelsea Dickenson Explores Bristol on a Budget
8 mins ago
Thrifty Adventure: Blogger Chelsea Dickenson Explores Bristol on a Budget
Plymouth: The UK's Most Underrated Destination
16 mins ago
Plymouth: The UK's Most Underrated Destination
Maison Cacao and Kokuryu Brewery Launch Sake-Infused Chocolate Truffles
20 mins ago
Maison Cacao and Kokuryu Brewery Launch Sake-Infused Chocolate Truffles
Latest Headlines
World News
Brother Martin Triumphs Over Jesuit in District 9-5A Basketball Game
11 seconds
Brother Martin Triumphs Over Jesuit in District 9-5A Basketball Game
Thunder Strikes Victory Over Magic in Competitive Showdown
15 seconds
Thunder Strikes Victory Over Magic in Competitive Showdown
Brawl at Football Match Sparks Investigation and Arrests
26 seconds
Brawl at Football Match Sparks Investigation and Arrests
Michigan's Struggle with Renewable Energy Projects: A Battle of Power and Local Governance
37 seconds
Michigan's Struggle with Renewable Energy Projects: A Battle of Power and Local Governance
Jurgen Klopp Faces FA Misconduct Charge; De Bruyne Returns in Style
40 seconds
Jurgen Klopp Faces FA Misconduct Charge; De Bruyne Returns in Style
Gbajabiamila's Legacy: A Beacon of Development in Surulere
2 mins
Gbajabiamila's Legacy: A Beacon of Development in Surulere
From Heartbreak to Health: Molly Proudfoot's Transformation with Slimming World
2 mins
From Heartbreak to Health: Molly Proudfoot's Transformation with Slimming World
Milind Deora Resigns from Congress: A Shift in India's Political Landscape
3 mins
Milind Deora Resigns from Congress: A Shift in India's Political Landscape
Peacock Premium Boosts Sports Streaming with Extensive Soccer Content
3 mins
Peacock Premium Boosts Sports Streaming with Extensive Soccer Content
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
49 mins
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
1 hour
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
1 hour
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
1 hour
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
1 hour
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
6 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
6 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
7 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app