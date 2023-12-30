en English
Cambridge University’s College Hires Wine Expert to Enhance Dining Experience

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 5:07 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 5:22 pm EST
Cambridge University’s College Hires Wine Expert to Enhance Dining Experience

In a move that underscores both tradition and the significance of social occasions, Corpus Christi College, a constituent college of Cambridge University, has added a novel position to its staff roster—a wine expert. This unique appointment, referred to as a cellar worker, has been entrusted with the responsibility of curating and managing the wine selection for the college’s dining and ceremonial events.

Wine Expertise Meets Academia

This part-time role, requiring 21.5 hours of work per week, comes with an annual salary of £12,921. The individual selected for the position will be expected to ensure that both students and staff are served the finest vintages, reflecting the institution’s dedication to providing an exceptional dining experience. This move is particularly noteworthy given the ongoing financial crisis many universities are currently facing.

Curating a Tradition of Wine Appreciation

The responsibilities of the wine expert extend beyond simply managing the revered wine collection. This role is integral to maintaining the college’s standing in the hospitality sector, and the employee will be expected to bring a genuine passion and knowledge of fine wines to the table. The expert will likely be involved in the curation of the wine list, managing stock, and potentially educating the college community about wine.

The appointment of a wine expert is a testament to the importance of wine within the Corpus Christi College community and Oxbridge colleges in general. The role of wine extends beyond dining, playing a significant part in formal ceremonies, and social functions.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

