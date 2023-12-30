en English
Education

Cambridge University College Hires Wine Expert to Enhance Culinary Experience

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: December 30, 2023 at 5:21 pm EST
Corpus Christi College of Cambridge University has taken an unconventional approach in academic circles by bringing a wine connoisseur on board. The primary role of this expert is to help in the selection of exquisite wines. This initiative is designed to ensure that both students and staff can enjoy top-notch wines during college events and functions. The decision of the college to employ a wine specialist is a testament to their appreciation of the cultural and social value of wine consumption within the college community.

Enhancing the Wine Experience at Corpus Christi College

The new recruit, a part-time employee, will be earning £12,921 to work 21.5 hours a week. The selected individual must possess a deep knowledge and a fervent passion for fine wines, demonstrate exceptional organizational skills, and be physically fit for the role. The significance of wine at the college is underscored by the consumption rate during formal dinners, where 100 guests could polish off six to eight cases of wine.

Role of the Wine Expert

The wine expert’s responsibilities will likely extend beyond simply curating the college’s wine cellar and advising on wine purchases. The position may also involve organizing wine tasting events or educational sessions. These activities aim to heighten understanding and appreciation of wine among the college members. The commitment to such a unique role demonstrates the institution’s dedication to offering an extraordinary dining experience.

Financial Implications amidst University Crises

This move by Corpus Christi College comes at a time when many universities are grappling with financial difficulties. About 30 universities reported financial losses in the last academic year. However, despite these challenges, Corpus Christi College has prioritized investing in a wine expert to enhance the culinary experience for its community, reflecting a bold and distinctive approach to enriching college life.

Education Food United Kingdom
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

