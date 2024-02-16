California Cold Co. Brings West Coast Vibes to Brick, NJ with New Location

In the heart of Brick, New Jersey, a fresh wave of California sunshine is set to break through the local café scene. Tomorrow, on February 17, 2018, California Cold Co. will open the doors to its second location, inviting locals and visitors alike to bask in the warmth of its unique California-style beverages and west coast-inspired cuisine. This expansion marks a significant milestone for a coffee shop that has become a beloved staple among New Jersey's caffeine aficionados for its craft lattes, locally roasted beans, and an innovative menu that pays homage to the Golden State's iconic destinations.

Advertisment

A Taste of California in the Garden State

At the core of California Cold Co.'s appeal is its meticulously curated menu, which features drinks named after famous California locales and infused with inventive ingredients such as Fruity Pebbles-infused milk and activated charcoal. But it doesn't stop at beverages; the café also offers a tantalizing array of food options. From the ever-popular avocado toast to sandwiches crafted with Dave's Killer Bread, the menu is a testament to the café's commitment to bringing a slice of California culture to the east coast. The new Brick location, complete with indoor seating and outdoor tables, promises to provide the perfect backdrop for these culinary delights, operating from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends.

A Community Hub for Coffee Lovers

Advertisment

More than just a café, California Cold Co. has quickly established itself as a community hub where coffee lovers gather not only for the exceptional brews but also for the sense of connection it fosters. The opening of its second location in Brick Township is anticipated to extend this communal atmosphere, creating a new gathering spot for discussions, remote work, or simply enjoying a quiet moment with a cup of coffee. The decision to expand into Brick underscores the café's growing popularity and its ambition to serve more members of the New Jersey community.

Innovation at the Heart of Expansion

Central to California Cold Co.'s success is its relentless pursuit of innovation, both in its beverage creations and in its approach to café culture. The introduction of unusual ingredients and the adaptation of west coast flavors for the east coast palate demonstrate the café's dedication to offering an unparalleled coffee experience. As the doors of the new Brick location open, patrons can expect not only the signature drinks and dishes that have made California Cold Co. a household name but also new additions that will continue to push the boundaries of traditional café fare.

As we stand on the brink of this exciting new chapter for California Cold Co., it's clear that the café is more than just a place to grab a coffee. It's a destination where the essence of the California lifestyle is brought to life through innovative drinks, wholesome food, and a welcoming atmosphere. The opening of the second location in Brick, New Jersey, is not just an expansion—it's a reinforcement of the café's mission to blend the vibrant spirit of the Golden State with the rich community fabric of the Garden State. With its doors set to open tomorrow, California Cold Co. invites you to step into a world where every sip and bite is an adventure.