Caliendo's Gelato in Kentish Town Scoops Gold at National Ice Cream Competition 2024

In the heart of Kentish Town, a beacon of innovation and taste, Caliendo's Gelato, has clinched the prestigious gold glass trophy at the National Ice Cream Competition 2024 for its exquisite blackberry and lemon sorbet. This remarkable achievement comes on the heels of their previous victory as the UK's first Ice Cream Parlour of the Year in 2023, solidifying their status as a culinary treasure within the community.

From Humble Beginnings to National Recognition

Since swinging open its doors in 2019, Caliendo's Gelato, spearheaded by the dynamic duo Michelina Caliendo Sear and Fiona Bell, has embarked on a flavorful journey, captivating the palates of not only Kentish Town residents but also ice cream aficionados from Guildford to Oxford. Their secret? A relentless pursuit of perfection and a commitment to freshness, evident in their daily-made gelato. With a repertoire of 205 recipes, including vegan and dairy-free options crafted from fresh fruit, water, and sugar—sans milk alternatives—their innovation knows no bounds. Noteworthy among their array of unique flavors are the Marmite and buttered toast gelato, which have not only intrigued but also delighted customers, including celebrities like Peter Andre and former MP Michael Portillo.

A Culinary Hub for the Community

The success of Caliendo's Gelato transcends the confines of mere business achievement; it embodies the spirit of community and the shared joy of culinary exploration. The support from local residents has been a cornerstone of their journey, fostering an environment where creativity flourishes. This bond with the community is palpable, with the gelato shop becoming a cherished gathering spot where friends and families converge to indulge in the joy of simple pleasures—transformed into extraordinary experiences through the alchemy of flavor and passion.

Looking Toward a Flavorful Future

As Caliendo's Gelato basks in the glow of their recent accolade, the gold glass trophy from the National Ice Cream Competition 2024 for their blackberry and lemon sorbet, the journey doesn't end here. Michelina Caliendo Sear and Fiona Bell view this recognition not as the culmination but as a stepping stone to further culinary adventures. The future looks bright and flavorful for Caliendo's Gelato, with the promise of new creations that will continue to challenge and enchant the taste buds of their ever-expanding circle of patrons. In a world where the joy of discovery is often overshadowed by the mundane, Caliendo's Gelato stands as a testament to the enduring allure of culinary creativity and the unifying power of food.

In the landscape of British ice cream parlors, Caliendo's Gelato has etched its name not only through its unparalleled flavors and innovative approach but also through its commitment to community and shared experiences. As they continue to push the boundaries of what ice cream can be, one thing remains clear: Caliendo's Gelato is more than just an ice cream shop; it's a vibrant heart of a community, a place where every scoop tells a story of passion, innovation, and shared joy.