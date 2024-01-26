Calgary's YYC Hot Chocolate Fest Announces Exciting Lineup and Charitable Goals

The city of Calgary is once again ready to welcome winter's most anticipated event - the YYC Hot Chocolate Fest. Beginning from February 1 and running until the end of the month, the festival aims to warm the hearts of residents and visitors alike. This year, an impressive roster of 114 vendors will take part in the festival, each presenting their unique spin on the classic winter beverage.

A Festival of Flavors

The YYC Hot Chocolate Fest is not merely a celebration of the much-loved cozy drink. It's a playground for creativity, where participants strive for the title of Calgary's best hot chocolate. The festival allows attendees to taste and vote for their preferred concoctions in three distinct categories. The traditional 'best hot chocolate' and 'best spirited hot chocolate' categories are joined this year by a newly introduced category for the most inventive hot chocolate.

Charity Through Chocolate

However, the festival is not just about indulgence and competition. It also serves a charitable cause. Proceeds from the YYC Hot Chocolate Fest aid in fundraising for Calgary Meals on Wheels, an organization dedicated to providing nutritious meals to those in need. Last year's festival was a significant success, raising over $100,000 for the cause.

Celebrating Calgary's Culinary Creativity

The festival is a perfect opportunity for individuals to explore Calgary's culinary offerings. Each sip of hot chocolate not only promises a burst of flavors but also a chance to support a worthy cause. As the city gears up to showcase its creativity in crafting the perfect cup of hot chocolate, residents and visitors can look forward to a month filled with warmth, flavor, and charity.