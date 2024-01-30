Calgary's Restaurant Scene Faces Wave of Closures in January

In the heart of winter, Calgary's vibrant restaurant scene was dealt a significant blow. January bore witness to a spate of closures spanning a diverse range of culinary establishments. Each closure tells a unique story, reflecting the challenges of operating within the city's capricious food industry.

Elite Brewing and Cidery: A Toast to Transition

A six-year run filled with craft beers and ciders has come to an end for Elite Brewing and Cidery. The military-themed brewery, known for its distinctive offerings, is set to shutter its doors. However, it's not a complete farewell; Elite Brewing and Cidery are transitioning to a new concept. The Paradise Beverage Company, as it has been christened, will continue the legacy, albeit under a new banner.

V Burger: Plant-Powered Perseverance

Next on the list is V Burger, a completely plant-based burger restaurant on 17th Avenue. Citing a difficult year further compounded by construction activity that stunted customer footfall, the management decided to close its doors. Despite the setback, V Burger isn't bowing out entirely. The plant-based joint will continue to serve its clientele through various delivery platforms, ensuring that their vegan offerings remain accessible.

Toad 'n' Turtle: A Pub's Partial Goodbye

Local neighborhood pub Toad 'n' Turtle also succumbed to the winter chill. After nearly a decade of serving the community, it closed its doors in early January. However, fans of the pub can take solace in the fact that their Red Deer location remains operational, offering a beacon of hope for patrons.

Revival Brewcade: Game Over, New Player Incoming

Revival Brewcade, a well-loved venue that blended beer and pinball, bid adieu after a five-year stint. However, the Inglewood location it occupied won't remain vacant for long. The forthcoming Burn Block Social Club is set to take over the space, promising a fresh infusion of energy into the locale.

Island Plate: Aloha, For Now

Last on the list, but certainly not least, is Island Plate. Known for its wide array of Hawaiian fusion cuisine, including coconut shrimp, mochiko chicken, and kalua pork, it is slated to shut down on January 30. The closure marks the end of a notable chapter in Calgary's culinary story, leaving patrons longing for the taste of the islands.

Indeed, January presented a challenging start to the year for Calgary's restaurant scene. The closures serve as a reminder of the volatility of the food industry, particularly in a city like Calgary where competition is fierce and the public's palate is ever-evolving. Yet, amidst the closures, there are signs of resilience and rebirth, hinting at an exciting year ahead for the city's food enthusiasts.