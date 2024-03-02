Caithness Teen Twins Triumph in National Country Cooks Championship

Teenage twins from Caithness, Abbie and Lyndsey Dunnet, have clinched the national Country Cooks title, marking a historic win for their local club at the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs (SAYFC) competitions weekend in Dundee. This victory is the first for a Caithness club in four decades, spotlighting the exceptional culinary talent within the region's youth.

Advertisment

Competitive Cooking Showdown

Representing Halkirk Young Farmers, the Dunnet twins secured their spot in the Dundee and Angus College-hosted final through a Highland area elimination round, sponsored by the Northern Sands Hotel. Competing against teams from Reston, Beith, and Vale of Alford, contestants were challenged to create a meal from a bag of eight mystery ingredients. The ingredients included chicken, sweet potato, orzo, apples, honey, frozen peas, puff pastry, and chocolate. Abbie and Lyndsey's winning dishes, spiced roast chicken with pea and apple purée and sweet potato fries, followed by profiteroles, earned them 87 points and the championship title.

Recognition and Support

Advertisment

The high standard of competition underscored the Dunnet twins' culinary skills, with judges Alison Beattie and Lynne Howe awarding them top honors. Their achievement was celebrated as a "massive achievement for Halkirk Young Farmers," according to Fiona Swanson, SAYFC development officer (north). Furthermore, the competition, sponsored by cookery expert The Batch Lady (Suzanne Mulholland), highlighted the importance of supporting young culinary talent, with the winners receiving a copy of Mulholland's latest recipe book.

Broadening Horizons

In addition to the cook-off, members of Bower Young Farmers participated in the national speechmaking competition and senior quiz at the event, having qualified in the north region elimination in Orkney the previous year. The varied format of the speechmaking competition, which involved forming mixed teams with other clubs and debating unknown topics on stage, showcased the diverse skills and adaptability of young farmers across Scotland.

The Dunnet twins' victory not only puts Caithness on the map in the national culinary scene but also underscores the vitality and resilience of regional culinary traditions and innovation among youth. Their success signals a promising future for Scotland's culinary talents and serves as an inspiration for young chefs and farmers alike, encouraging them to pursue excellence and creativity in their culinary endeavors.