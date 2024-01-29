Cafe Owner's Iced Coffee Hack Goes Viral on TikTok

On a platform known for viral dances and quirky challenges, Gabby, a cafe owner, has taken TikTok by storm with a simple trick to beat the system. Her cost-effective hack for making iced coffee has garnered nearly half a million views, capturing the attention of caffeine lovers around the world.

A Game-Changing Iced Coffee Hack

Typically, iced coffee costs more than its hot counterpart, often due to the addition of ice. However, Gabby's ingenious hack involves a method that's not only straightforward but also cost-efficient. According to her, the trick is to prepare a mixture of milk and ice at home in a keep cup, and then purchase a double espresso from a cafe – typically a less expensive option. By pouring the freshly brewed espresso into the pre-prepared milk and ice, coffee enthusiasts can enjoy a refreshing iced latte for under $4.

Reaping More Than Just Savings

While the obvious benefit of this trick is the potential for substantial savings, it also offers solutions to those with specific dietary preferences. This method is particularly praiseworthy for individuals on maternity leave or those who prefer alternative milks that may not be readily available or that incur an additional cost in cafes. Furthermore, Gabby points out that bringing your own cup can often lead to a discount at many cafes - a small but significant victory for both the consumer's wallet and environmental sustainability.

Public Reception and Impact

Feedback from Gabby's followers has been overwhelmingly positive, with many sharing their own experiences of using the hack. The video has not only offered a practical solution to a common problem but also sparked a conversation about consumer habits, choice, and the importance of sustainability. As people continue to share and apply Gabby's hack, it's clear that this cafe owner's social media savvy and practical advice are making a substantial impact.