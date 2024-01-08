en English
Cafe Beirut Shuts Down: The Changing Landscape of Lebanese Cuisine in Boston

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:00 pm EST
Cafe Beirut Shuts Down: The Changing Landscape of Lebanese Cuisine in Boston

Centre Street has lost a piece of its culinary history with the permanent closure of Cafe Beirut, a Lebanese restaurant with deep historical roots. This closure marks the third of its kind in the vicinity, indicating a significant shift in the local food scene.

From Sami’s to Cafe Beirut

Tracing the origins of Cafe Beirut takes us back to Sami’s, a popular kebab stand in the Longwood Medical Area. After Sami’s ceased operations in 2019, Cafe Beirut emerged, carrying forward the legacy of authentic Lebanese cuisine in the heart of Boston.

A String of Closures

However, Cafe Beirut isn’t the only Lebanese restaurant to close its doors recently. In October, Fairouz on Washington Street in West Roxbury ended its restaurant business to pivot to a catering-centric model. Similarly, Shawarma King, a cherished fixture on Beacon Street in Brookline, also closed during the same month.

Impacting the Culinary Landscape

The closure of these Lebanese restaurants is more than just a change in signage. It represents a shift in the culinary landscape, particularly impacting the availability of Lebanese cuisine in the area. It’s a loss to the gastronomic variety of the city and the countless food lovers who frequented these establishments for a taste of Lebanon.

Business Food Local News
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

