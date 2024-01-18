Cabbage Market Holds Steady Amid Challenges, Anticipates Demand Surge

A stable supply of cabbage meets the market, with an expected surge in demand on the horizon. Despite experiencing a severe drought that delayed the season by about a month, Texas is on its way to recovery. Meanwhile, other regions, including the Eastern United States and California, continue to maintain a robust supply of this cruciferous vegetable.

Closing the Supply Gaps

Last year, the cabbage market faced supply gaps on both the West and East Coasts. This year, however, these gaps have been effectively filled, resulting in a smoother, more consistent supply chain. The trend is particularly noticeable for red cabbage, which has historically been planted less than its green counterpart. Despite the demand for red cabbage outpacing that of green in the West, the East, and Texas, the supply chain has managed to keep up, albeit with occasional shortages.

Current Pricing Scenario

The pricing for cabbage this season is noticeably lower than the previous one. Current rates for green cabbage cartons are hovering between $11.50 and $12.50, while red cabbage can fetch prices as high as $22.50. In contrast, during last summer's Mexican cabbage season, prices for both varieties were significantly higher.

Future Market Predictions

Indications of a positive outlook for demand are already in place. Primo Trading Services LLC, a key player in the market, is receiving ad requests for cabbage for the upcoming weeks. Although not a major item for the Super Bowl, the event is expected to catalyze overall consumption. The real surge in demand is expected to coincide with March's Saint Patrick's Day, a significant promotional period for cabbage. Retailers and food service processors are already inquiring about deliveries and pricing for this period. By mid-April, the Texas cabbage season typically concludes, marking the end of a cycle and the start of anticipation for the next.