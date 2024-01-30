C.J. Stroud and Cheetos Team Up for New Flavor, Super Bowl Surprise

Setting the stage for Super Bowl LVII, Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has joined forces with Cheetos to spice up football watch parties with the introduction of a new flavor, Cheetos Crunchy Buffalo. The collaboration aims not only to promote the newly launched flavor but also to provide a lucky NFL fan and their friends with a memorable Super Bowl viewing experience, courtesy of Stroud himself.

Cheetos Crunchy Buffalo: A New Game Day Staple

The new flavor, which combines the signature cheesiness of Cheetos with the tangy zest of Buffalo sauce, is now available nationwide in 8.5 oz bags. The launch is timely, coinciding with the Super Bowl LVII festivities and aims to position Cheetos Crunchy Buffalo as a game day staple, second only to Buffalo wings in popularity. Tina Mahal, senior vice president of marketing at Frito-Lay, affirmed that while Buffalo wings continue to be a favorite on game days, the new flavor offers a comparably delightful taste.

Stroud's Role in Promoting the New Flavor

Stroud's partnership with Cheetos extends beyond endorsing the new flavor. As part of the collaboration, Stroud will enhance the Super Bowl viewing experience for a fortunate fan and their friends. This 'second-best Super Bowl viewing experience,' as it's being dubbed, will feature an exclusive watch party and a special appearance from Stroud himself.

A Chance for Fans to Win a Unique Super Bowl Experience

To enter the contest, fans need to drop a chicken wing emoji on specific Instagram posts. The initiative is inclusive, encouraging fans from rival teams such as the Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Tennessee Titans to participate. The contest aims to create a sense of camaraderie among fans, transcending team rivalries, and promoting the love of the game.