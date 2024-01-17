Burt's Bees and Hidden Valley Ranch Launch Lip Balms Inspired by Buffalo Chicken Wings

In a surprising turn of events, skincare brand Burt's Bees and Hidden Valley Ranch have joined forces to unveil a new collection of lip balms inspired by buffalo chicken wings, a flavor medley that includes Hidden Valley Ranch, Buffalo Sauce, Crunchy Celery, and Fresh Carrot. The limited edition collection, released just before the Superbowl on February 11, marks Burt's Bees' first national flavor collaboration and Hidden Valley Ranch's debut in the beauty and skincare sector.

From Prank to Production

Interestingly, the collaboration had its genesis in an April Fools' joke in 2022 that generated considerable fan enthusiasm, leading to its actual production. The lip balms, which are not meant for consumption despite their savory flavors, are crafted with Vitamin E and beeswax, ensuring all-day lip hydration. Free of harmful substances like parabens, phthalates, petrolatum, and SLS, the products are also Leaping Bunny Certified.

Fan Excitement Fuels Demand

The announcement of this unconventional product crossover has sparked immense excitement among social media users, leading to a surge in purchases. The four-pack of lip balms is available on the Burt's Bees website for $11.99, and supplies are expected to be snatched up quickly. Mariah Eckhardt, the general manager of Burt's Bees, underscored the positive fan reaction to the initial joke, which was instrumental in the decision to produce the lip balms.

A Blend of Flavors and Skincare

Hidden Valley Ranch, known for its original ranch dressing, and Burt's Bees, a leading natural skincare brand, have successfully fused serious ranch flavor with lip care. This unique blend brings game-day favorite tastes to lip care, arriving just in time for both the dry lip season and the Superbowl.