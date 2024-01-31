Burnt Porridge in Neolithic Pot Reveals Ancient Culinary Practices

In a recent archaeological revelation, evidence of ancient culinary practices has been unearthed in the form of burnt porridge from a Neolithic cooking pot found in Oldenburg, Germany. The discovery was made amidst a trash heap, shedding light on the last usage of the pot for meal preparation.

Deciphering the Neolithic Diet

Upon analysis, crusts found on the pot revealed traces of emmer wheat, barley, and white goosefoot seeds. According to archaeobotanist Lucy Kubiak-Martens, this indicates that these grains were mixed with the seeds and cooked with water, thereby creating a protein-rich meal. Interestingly, the grains were found to have sprouted, hinting at the porridge's preparation during the late summer period.

Traces of Animal Fat

Further examination of the site led to the identification of animal-fat residue on a separate pottery fragment. This residue, most likely originating from milk, adds another dimension to our understanding of the Neolithic diet. It suggests that along with plant-based meals, animal products were also a part of their dietary intake.

Contributions to Archaeological Understanding

This discovery, now published in the journal PLOS ONE, adds significant value to our understanding of Neolithic culinary practices. It aligns with ongoing archaeological studies, particularly those involving ancient pottery. For instance, the oldest known pottery pieces were featured in 'The First Pots,' a study that made it to ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2012.