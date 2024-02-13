Burlap & Barrel: The Flavorful Revolution Redefining the Spice Industry

When Ori Zohar, the Israeli-born, Baltimore-raised co-founder of Burlap & Barrel Single Origin Spices, decided to revitalize the spice industry, little did he know that his quest would lead to an incredible journey of flavor and human connection. Alongside Ethan Frisch, his partner, they embarked on a mission to provide high-quality spices by working directly with farmers around the globe.

The Genesis of a Flavorful Revolution

The idea for Burlap & Barrel was born in 2016 when Frisch, who had a background in humanitarian aid, discovered the delicious complexity of Afghan cumin while traveling. This encounter sparked a desire to create a more transparent and empowering supply chain for small farmers. By connecting directly with farmers, Burlap & Barrel could not only offer exceptional spices but also ensure fair compensation for their labor.

From Shark Tank to Global Expansion

In 2023, Burlap & Barrel took a leap of faith and appeared on the popular TV show 'Shark Tank', showcasing their vibrant spices and impressive sales numbers. Although they did not secure a deal, the exposure catapulted their growth. Sales have skyrocketed from $100,000 in 2017 to a staggering $5.1 million in 2021. This success has enabled the company to expand its footprint and bring unique spices and blends to an ever-growing audience.

A World of Flavors at Your Fingertips

Burlap & Barrel's commitment to quality and transparency has resulted in an extraordinary collection of spices. From nigella seeds sourced from Egypt to wild kelp harvested in Iceland, and cardamom grown in Guatemala, each spice tells a story of the land, people, and culture behind it. By highlighting the origin of their products, Burlap & Barrel is not only revolutionizing the spice industry but also fostering a deeper appreciation and connection to the world around us.

As Burlap & Barrel continues to grow and flourish, Ori Zohar and Ethan Frisch remain steadfast in their mission to celebrate the hard work of farmers and the incredible flavors they produce. By bridging the gap between the farm and the table, they are creating a global community that appreciates the art of single-origin spices and the stories they carry.

Burlap & Barrel, the company redefining the spice industry, invites you to join them on this flavorful journey. Explore their unique spices, learn about the farmers who cultivate them, and savor the richness of flavors that can only come from a direct and transparent supply chain. In this ever-evolving culinary landscape, Burlap & Barrel is a beacon of hope, reminding us that the true essence of food lies in the stories and connections it creates.