Burger King Ups the Ante with Candied Bacon Whopper and Fiery Big Fish Sandwich

Unveiling a new twist on its iconic Whopper, Burger King has launched the Candied Bacon Whopper, a sweet and savory blend of bacon jam, crispy onions, garlic aioli, and candied bacon atop a juicy Whopper patty and bun. Released on January 29, the new offering is a flavorful fusion of a current culinary trend with a classic enhancement, taking the hamburger experience to a whole new level. In a market where social media appeal often trumps flavor innovation, this new Whopper variation is a gustatory delight for the fast-food gourmands.

A Whopper of an Innovation

Burger King has been known for creating Whoppers that are more oriented towards social media appeal rather than flavor innovation, such as their colored buns which did not alter the taste but enhanced the sandwich's visual appeal. Over the years, the fast-food chain has also followed food trends, like the incorporation of Sriracha during its hype.

Some Whopper variations, like the "Angry" and "Angriest" Whoppers with spicy buns, targeted a niche audience due to their heat level. However, the Candied Bacon Whopper harmoniously combines a current trend with a classic enhancement, aiming to please a broad spectrum of taste buds.

Diving into the Flavors

The Candied Bacon Whopper features bacon jam, crispy onions, garlic aioli, and candied bacon on a Whopper patty and bun. The candied bacon lends a sweet note, while the bacon jam and garlic aioli add a savory depth to the burger. The crispy onions provide the much-needed crunch, rounding off the eating experience.

More than Just Burgers

Not stopping at burgers, Burger King has also introduced a new Fiery Big Fish sandwich at select locations. The sandwich features the same build as the regular fish sandwich but is slathered with a creamy spicy sauce, adding a fiery twist to the traditional fare. It is part of the chain's menu innovation, available alongside the Candied Bacon Whopper.

In the third-quarter earnings call, Josh Kobza, the CEO of Restaurant Brands International, highlighted the company's focus on menu innovation. He emphasized the importance of the Whopper and other core menu items to the chain's growth, noting improvements in guest and product satisfaction. He also mentioned the use of international experiences to inform U.S. market strategies.