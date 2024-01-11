en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Food

Buqui Bichi Brewing: A Taste of Hermosillo Brewing in Arizona

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:46 pm EST
Buqui Bichi Brewing: A Taste of Hermosillo Brewing in Arizona

There’s a fresh gust of Hermosillo, Sonora’s spirited flavor sweeping across Arizona, and it’s all thanks to Buqui Bichi Brewing. This Mexican brewery, which embarked on its American journey just last year, is now broadening its horizons with a new location in Downtown Phoenix and plans for another in Scottsdale. The company’s unique and flavorful beers, including Sahuaripa, Banquetera, Chucata, and Talega, have found a warm welcome in the American market, and co-owner Martin Hurtado is fueling this expansion with his vision to share a taste of Mexican culture across Arizona.

Bringing Hermosillo to Phoenix

Buqui Bichi Brewing has been gradually solidifying its presence in the U.S. since its first Arizona-based location opened. The addition of a storefront in Downtown Phoenix marks another significant step in this journey. However, the company doesn’t just stop at providing a selection of staple and seasonal beers. Each location comes equipped with a kitchen, serving a variety of dishes, each carrying the distinct flavor of Hermosillo – a testament to Buqui Bichi’s commitment to delivering an authentic Mexican culinary experience.

Anticipating Scottsdale

While the Downtown Phoenix location has just flung its doors open to the public, Buqui Bichi Brewing is already setting its sights on a third Arizona location. The Scottsdale site is expected to start construction in February of this year, with an anticipated opening in fall 2024. This is an ambitious timeline, but one that is indicative of the company’s eagerness to bring their beloved brews to as many people as possible.

A Vision of Cultural Exchange

Behind this expansion is Martin Hurtado, a Valley entrepreneur and co-owner of Buqui Bichi Brewing. With every beer brewed and every dish served, Hurtado hopes to share a slice of Mexico with Arizona. This vision extends beyond Buqui Bichi Brewing, as Hurtado is also working on bringing other Mexican concepts to Arizona. The brewery’s growth is just the start – a foreshadowing of the vibrant cultural exchange that Hurtado and Buqui Bichi Brewing plan to kindle.

author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

