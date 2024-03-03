Buns & Noodles: Fusion Cuisine Delight in Shah Alam Unites Western and Eastern Palates

Stepping into Buns & Noodles, a quaint café nestled in Shah Alam, offers a culinary journey where Western and Eastern flavors meet, creating a diverse menu that caters to all. The café, founded by Quah Jit Hu, a culinary expert trained in France, aims to serve simple, fresh food that blends local tastes without breaking the bank. From pizzas and pastas to char siew chicken rice and green curry spaghetti, the menu reflects Quah's innovative approach to fusion cuisine.

A Culinary Fusion

The inspiration behind Buns & Noodles stems from the universal appeal of bread and noodles across cultures, as explained by Quah Jit Hu. By incorporating both Western and Asian elements into the menu, the café seeks to provide a dining experience that satisfies a variety of tastes. Quah's extensive culinary background, including stints at notable establishments in Toulouse and Paris, informs the creative and diverse offerings at the café.

Menu Highlights

Among the standout dishes, the fish and chips feature a perch fillet in a light, crispy batter enhanced with a dash of apple cider vinegar. The Margherita pizza and char siew chicken rice also receive high praise for their flavorful execution. Not to be missed, the green curry spaghetti and lemongrass chicken croissant showcase Quah's talent for blending Eastern and Western flavors seamlessly, proving that culinary innovation knows no bounds.

Refreshing Beverages

Complementing the diverse food menu, Buns & Noodles offers an array of unique beverages. The immunity booster, a creamy mix of avocados and milk, and the watermelon lychee spritzer stand out for their refreshing and not overly sweet profiles. These drinks, alongside the café's homely atmosphere, ensure that patrons leave with memorable dining experiences and plans for future visits.

With its commitment to quality, affordability, and culinary fusion, Buns & Noodles is more than just a café. It's a destination where food enthusiasts can explore the harmonious blend of Western and Eastern cuisines, making it a must-visit in Shah Alam. Whether you're craving a hearty meal or a light snack, Buns & Noodles promises an array of options that will cater to every palate.