en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

Budget-Friendly Gut Health: Tips from Wellness Expert Samanta Greener

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:36 pm EST
Budget-Friendly Gut Health: Tips from Wellness Expert Samanta Greener

As the festive season concludes, the dawn of a new year brings dual challenges for many – a tight budget and a resolution for healthier living. Samanta Greener, a wellness expert for Simply Supplements, offers valuable insights to navigate this conundrum, suggesting affordable yet nutrition-packed dietary options.

Power Spinach and Sweet Potatoes

Greener emphasizes the importance of nutrient-dense fruits and vegetables like spinach, a flexible and affordable source of iron, antioxidants, and vitamins C and K. Sweet potatoes, another inexpensive option, are rich in vitamin A and serve as a more nourishing alternative to regular potatoes.

Orange, Lentils, and Tinned Tomatoes

Greener also highlights oranges for their robust vitamin C content. Similarly, lentils are commended as a budget-friendly source of protein, rich in B vitamins, essential for energy conversion and cell growth. Tinned tomatoes, another economical choice, provide a decent source of vitamin C and B vitamins.

Essential Eggs and Oats

Despite a slight price increase, eggs remain a cost-effective source of protein, fortified with vitamins B and D. For breakfast, oats offer a balanced option with carbohydrates, protein, and fat, which can be further enriched with fruits.

Frozen Berries for the Win

Finally, frozen berries offer a lesser expensive source of vitamin C and fiber, appropriate for adding to yogurts or smoothies. The article also references other related readings on the benefits of eating fruit and vegetables, the potential advantages of repetitive meals, and how to snack healthily.

In a parallel development, the article discusses affordable probiotics that include Elm Rye Probiotic, mindbodygreen probiotic, Nature’s Bounty Acidophilus Probiotic, among others, emphasizing their role in improving gut health and overall well-being. Dr. Chintal Patel, creating a seven-day health-focused family dinner plan, insists on including whole grains, oily fish, vegan protein, and seasonal vegetables, all beneficial for gut health.

Forbes Health, too, underscores the importance of consuming an abundant amount of fruits and vegetables for boosting gut health on a budget and suggests greens powders as an additional nutrient intake method. Also, the article warns against ultra-processed foods, urging readers to read food labels carefully and opt for minimally processed foods for better gut health.

0
Food Health
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

SNAP Benefits Distribution in New Mexico Amid Persistent Poverty

By Quadri Adejumo

Reconsidering Fat: The Underappreciated Role of Good Fats in Weight Loss

By Dil Bar Irshad

Food Critic Keith Lee Ranks Atlanta Last for Service in 2023 City Tour

By Aqsa Younas Rana

WWE and AEW Wrestlers to Face Off in Culinary Showdown on 'Superchef Grudge Match'

By Salman Khan

Bank Tavern's Sunday Lunches: A Roaring Demand ...
@Food · 12 mins
Bank Tavern's Sunday Lunches: A Roaring Demand ...
heart comment 0
Bristol’s Bank Tavern Fully Booked for 2024 in Record Time

By Nimrah Khatoon

Bristol's Bank Tavern Fully Booked for 2024 in Record Time
Tim Hortons at 60: From Coffee Shop to Canadian Icon

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Tim Hortons at 60: From Coffee Shop to Canadian Icon
Global Commodity Price Surge: Implications and Measures

By Dil Bar Irshad

Global Commodity Price Surge: Implications and Measures
Pittsburgh’s January Food and Beverage Events Showcase City’s Vibrant Gastronomy Scene

By BNN Correspondents

Pittsburgh's January Food and Beverage Events Showcase City's Vibrant Gastronomy Scene
Latest Headlines
World News
First Babies of 2024: A Tale of Two Births at Separate Hospitals
44 seconds
First Babies of 2024: A Tale of Two Births at Separate Hospitals
New Year, New Lives: Duluth Welcomes First Baby and Twins of 2024
44 seconds
New Year, New Lives: Duluth Welcomes First Baby and Twins of 2024
Toronto Blue Jays Reinforces Team, Emphasizing Offense in Baseball
45 seconds
Toronto Blue Jays Reinforces Team, Emphasizing Offense in Baseball
Cranbrook Bucks on a Three-Game Losing Streak After Consecutive Defeats
45 seconds
Cranbrook Bucks on a Three-Game Losing Streak After Consecutive Defeats
Dry January: A Healthful Start to the New Year
47 seconds
Dry January: A Healthful Start to the New Year
Extension Granted to PEI Councillor on Sanctions Over Residential Schools Controversy
50 seconds
Extension Granted to PEI Councillor on Sanctions Over Residential Schools Controversy
Village Councillor Given Extension to Comply with Sanctions Over Denial of Residential School Graves
52 seconds
Village Councillor Given Extension to Comply with Sanctions Over Denial of Residential School Graves
O'Byrne Cup Opener: Laois's Experimental Lineup under McNulty
1 min
O'Byrne Cup Opener: Laois's Experimental Lineup under McNulty
Jax Taylor Clarifies Brittany Cartwright's Health Scare: It Wasn't a Stroke
1 min
Jax Taylor Clarifies Brittany Cartwright's Health Scare: It Wasn't a Stroke
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
36 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
40 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
43 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
50 mins
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
1 hour
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
1 hour
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
1 hour
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
1 hour
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
1 hour
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app