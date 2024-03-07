Brush FFA Hosts Oyster Fry & Auction: Support Ag Education & Community Service

The Brush FFA chapter is set to host its Oyster Fry & Community Service Auction, a key event aimed at fostering community spirit and raising funds for agricultural education and community service projects. Scheduled for March 22 at the Brush High School Beet Cellar, this event invites the community to partake in an evening of gastronomic delights and spirited bidding, all for a noble cause.

Feast for a Cause

Attendees will be treated to a menu that includes Rocky Mountain Oysters, chicken strips, fish, various sides, and dessert, catering to a wide array of tastes. The culinary experience is complemented by the opportunity to bid on an assortment of items.

These items have been generously donated by local businesses, supporters, and students, showcasing the community's strong support for the Brush FFA chapter. In a unique twist, the auction will also feature eight hours of community service from members, offering a practical way to contribute to local projects and initiatives.

Supporting Future Agricultural Leaders

The proceeds from the Oyster Fry & Community Service Auction are vital, directly supporting the Brush FFA chapter's agricultural education initiatives and community service projects. This event not only serves as a fundraiser but also as a platform to highlight the importance of agricultural education in today's society. Through events like these, the Brush FFA chapter continues to nurture the next generation of agricultural leaders, ensuring they have the resources and support needed to thrive.

Join the Community Effort

This event is more than just a fundraiser; it's a celebration of community spirit and the shared goal of supporting agricultural education. The Brush FFA chapter invites friends, family, and neighbors to join them for an evening of fun, food, and philanthropy. It's an opportunity to contribute to a great cause while enjoying the company of the community. For more information or to support the event, interested parties are encouraged to contact Kaitlyn Faye at k.faye@brushschools.org.

As the event approaches, the anticipation builds not only for the enjoyment it promises but also for the positive impact it will have on the Brush FFA chapter and the broader community. This Oyster Fry & Community Service Auction serves as a reminder of the power of community engagement and the significant role it plays in supporting educational initiatives and fostering future leaders.