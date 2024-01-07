en English
Brunei

Brunei University Students Secure Third Place in ProVeg Food Innovation Challenge APAC 2023

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:58 am EST
Brunei University Students Secure Third Place in ProVeg Food Innovation Challenge APAC 2023

A quartet of postgraduate scholars from the Universiti Teknologi Brunei’s School of Applied Sciences and Mathematics have made their mark on the ProVeg Food Innovation Challenge Asia-Pacific 2023. The team notched a commendable third place and earned USD 1,000, marking the university’s second consecutive triumph in this esteemed competition.

Impacting Plant-Based Innovation

The victorious team, comprising of Muhammad ‘Atiq Juani Najrien Juani, Siti Madihah Mohd Don, Hasna Basirah Mazalan, and Jhoorhanah Abdul Halim, demonstrated exceptional innovation in the burgeoning plant-based food sector. Their proposal was one of the 384 submissions from 260 universities involving 1,093 students, and they successfully progressed to the top 25 finalists who competed in December 2023. Their preparation phase involved rigorous mentoring from Charoen Pokphand Foods in Thailand, and insightful coaching from Dr. Mohammad Iznan Tarip, a lecturer at Universiti Brunei Darussalam.

Winning Concept: Nasi Kerabu Bliss Bowl

Their winning concept, named the ‘Nasi Kerabu Bliss Bowl’, was a strategic response to the increasing demand for health and wellness. It presented a plant-based rendition of the classic Malay cuisine. What makes it a standout? It is a nutritional powerhouse with high protein and iron content, low fat, and is devoid of preservatives. Furthermore, it offers halal options, thereby catering to a broader audience. Muhammad ‘Atiq, the team leader, underscored the pivotal role of the competition in shaping their perspectives on plant-based innovation. He pointed out its critical importance in promoting health and environmental sustainability.

The Power of Plant-Based Innovation

The team’s comprehensive presentation on the ‘Nasi Kerabu Bliss Bowl’ concept highlighted not just its health benefits and sustainability features, but also its market potential, including its appeal to the Muslim community through its halal options. This unique approach to plant-based Malay cuisine, offering balanced nutrition and convenience without compromise, impressed the judges and secured the team’s spot in the top three.

Brunei Education Food
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

