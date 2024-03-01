Brujos Brewing: Sam Zermeño's Dark Craft Beer Haven Launches in Portland

From a life-altering accident to the brink of a brewing empire, Sam Zermeño's journey is a testament to resilience and passion. Surviving a near-fatal fall, Zermeño's convalescence sparked a fascination with homebrewing, leading him down a path that would culminate in the creation of Brujos Brewing. This weekend marks a significant milestone for Zermeño and the craft beer community in Northwest Portland, as Brujos Brewing opens its doors, promising an immersive experience in both flavor and atmosphere.

From Tragedy to Triumph

The story of Brujos Brewing began with a dire moment on Mount Baldy, California, where a climbing accident left Zermeño grappling with his future. During his recovery, a newfound passion for brewing emerged, transforming his trajectory. He honed his skills through various roles in the industry, eventually collaborating with renowned breweries and building a name for himself. His dedication to crafting bold, balanced beers garnered a dedicated following, setting the stage for the birth of Brujos Brewing.

A Brewery Like No Other

Brujos Brewing stands out not just for its exceptional beers but for its captivating gothic aesthetic. Taking over the former premises of Hammer Stitch Brewing, Zermeño, alongside partners Scott LeMaster and Jesse McFarland, has created a space that embodies the mystical and mysterious allure of its namesake. The brewery's range of beers, from double and triple hazy IPAs to barrel-aged stouts, reflects Zermeño's evolution as a brewer and his commitment to quality and creativity. The partnership with Colin Murray's Saint LoveJoy introduces a culinary dimension, offering dishes that complement Brujos' bold brews.

A Community Effort

The journey to opening day has been a collaborative endeavor, with Zermeño's circle of support playing a crucial role. The story of Brujos Brewing is as much about community as it is about beer. LeMaster and McFarland's shared passion for craft beer and their belief in Zermeño's vision helped bring the project to fruition. The team's collective effort has not only realized a dream but also contributed to the vibrant craft beer scene in Portland. As Brujos Brewing opens its doors, it stands as a symbol of perseverance, innovation, and the power of community.

With the grand opening of Brujos Brewing, Sam Zermeño invites the world into a realm where dark themes and exceptional beers converge. This new chapter not only celebrates Zermeño's journey from adversity to achievement but also heralds the arrival of a unique and visionary presence in the craft beer industry. As patrons step into the Scorched Church taproom, they embark on an experience that transcends mere taste, delving into the depths of imagination and craftsmanship behind each brew. Brujos Brewing is more than a brewery; it's a testament to the enduring spirit of creativity and the boundless possibilities that emerge from the darkest of times.