Browns Hotels & Resorts Unveils New Wine Menu with ‘Live, Love, Wine’ Event

Browns Hotels & Resorts recently unveiled a versatile new wine menu with a grand wine-tasting event at the renowned coastal retreat, Club Hotel Dolphin, in Negombo. The event, aptly themed “Live, Love, Wine,” was an elegant celebration of the more refined aspects of life, including dining, dancing, romance, and festivities. It brought together a diverse crowd of wine enthusiasts, seasoned sommeliers, and individuals who simply enjoy the exquisite taste of high-quality wine.

Exploring the World through Wine

Guests were invited to embark on a virtual journey around the world, exploring renowned vineyards through a curated selection of 14 distinct red, white, and rosé wines. The selection featured wines from countries known for their rich winemaking traditions, including Chile, South Africa, Italy, and France. Guests had the chance to savor varietals such as Pinot Noir, Sauvignon Blanc, Merlot, Shiraz, and the vibrant Vadivieso Rosé, each with its own unique tale to tell.

An Immersive Wine-Tasting Experience

The event was designed to provide an immersive experience, encouraging attendees to appreciate not just the flavors, but also the structure, aroma, and color of the wines. This involved a careful cheese pairing session, during which guests were invited to complement their wine with a variety of cheeses, fruits, caviar, and crackers. The fusion of wine and gastronomy created a symphony of flavors that delighted the palate and heightened the overall experience.

Beyond the Event: The New Wine Menu

Hosted by General Manager Thurashat Niyathapala, the event was set against a backdrop of live jazz music and an elegant ambiance, perfectly embodying the brand’s commitment to delivering exceptional experiences. The newly-launched wine menu is now accessible across various properties of Browns Hotels & Resorts, including Thaala Bentota Resort, Dickwella Resort, Hotel Sigiriya, and Calm Resort, Pasikudah. The initiative is aimed at enhancing the guest experience, and Browns Hotels & Resorts intends to make “Live, Love, Wine” a signature experience of the brand.