Britvic's New Tango Mango Targets Mango Drink Lovers

Britvic has spiced up its Tango Editions range with the introduction of a limited-edition soft drink, Tango Mango. This new beverage, infused with a bold mango flavor and devoid of sugar, caters to the growing consumer preference for mango-flavored drinks. Tango Mango, sold in packs of eight 330ml cans, is set to hit UK stores in February and will only be available for a 12-month duration, instilling a sense of urgency among consumers.

Meeting the Demand for Mango-Flavored Drinks

Britvic's move to add Tango Mango to its Tango Editions range aligns with an increasing demand for mango-flavored beverages. The company's decision to make the drink sugar-free resonates with the growing health consciousness among consumers. The introduction of Tango Mango is not just a testament to Britvic's commitment to Better-For-You (BFY) reformulation, but also a strategic move to appeal to a broader range of shoppers including Gen Z and families.

Seasonal Rotations Keep Tango Exciting

The launch of Tango Mango is part of Britvic's rotational flavor series which has seen significant growth in the past. Previous flavors in the Tango Editions range, such as Tango Paradise Punch, have been successful, becoming top-selling flavored fruit carbonate new product developments. These seasonal rotations play a key role in maintaining customer engagement and keeping the brand's offerings exciting.

Driving Sales and Broadening Customer Base

According to Ben Parker, Britvic Great Britain's Retail Commercial Director, Tango Mango is expected to attract both new and existing fans of the brand. The launch offers retailers additional sales opportunities and is an integral part of Britvic's long-term Healthier People sustainability strategy. The company plans to support the launch with social media and influencer activity to ensure awareness and reach a larger audience.