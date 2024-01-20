Britney Spears Opens Up About Food Passions, Weight Goals, and Relationship Insights

Pop icon, Britney Spears, recently treated her Instagram followers to an intimate glimpse into her culinary passions, body image perspectives, and relationship insights. Known for her frankness, Spears admitted, "Food is my weakness I will admit it !!!" while sharing a picture of her favorite hot chocolate from a New York City ice cream shop.

Advertisment

A Passionate Eater

Reminiscing about her childhood, Spears drew a comparison between her mother's eating habits and her own, emphasising her identity as a "passionate eater." Despite the societal pressures that often accompany celebrity, she candidly discussed her weight, which generally hovers around 135 pounds. Spears sees this as her normal weight, though she aspires to slim down to between 125 and 128 pounds. Yet, with a laugh, she blamed a newfound coffee haunt for the potential of reaching 140 pounds.

A Sweet Tooth Revealed

Advertisment

The 'Toxic' singer also shared her love for a specific dessert from Wendy's - the secret hot fudge sundae with a brownie base. This detail not only reveals her sweet tooth but also paints a relatable picture of the superstar indulging in a fast-food treat.

Relationship Insights and Success

Spears also touched upon her relationship with ex-husband, Sam Asghari. Asghari, a personal trainer, had a significant impact on her understanding of healthy eating. However, Spears confessed having mixed reactions to food commercials and finding the concept of food timing odd. She also underlined the importance of passion in relationships, likening it to her fondness for her preferred coffee.

Amidst these revelations, Spears celebrated the success of her memoir, 'The Woman in Me', which has sold over two million copies in the United States across various formats, further cementing her legacy beyond music.