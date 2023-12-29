en English
Food

Britain’s Caviar Renaissance: TikTok Trend ‘Bump’ Fuels Surge in Sales

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:54 pm EST
Britain, known for its penchant for tradition and class, is witnessing a gastronomical revolution. The stately delicacy of caviar, once the exclusive preserve of royalty and high society, is now making waves amongst a broader audience. This change is fueled by the rise of a TikTok trend that has democratised the ‘food of kings’, transforming it into a fashionable way to celebrate, particularly during the New Year festivities. The trend, known as a ‘bump’, involves consuming a small portion of sturgeon roe off the back of the hand, rather than from a plate or spoon.

The Birth of the ‘Bump’

The ‘bump’ trend was born on TikTok, where influencers began posting videos of themselves ‘bumping’ caviar at upscale venues. The appeal of this trend lies in its purported ability to offer the ‘purest tasting’ experience. Advocates, which include top chefs, argue that this method allows the caviar’s flavor to remain unadulterated by other foods or utensils. The simplicity of the method, paired with the exclusivity of the product, has resulted in a surge of popularity. Celebrities such as Taylor Swift have been spotted participating in this new-age ritual, further propelling its fame.

A Surge in Caviar Sales

As a consequence of its newfound popularity, sales of caviar are booming in Britain. In an era where experiences often trump possessions, the act of ‘bumping’ caviar has become a sought-after experience, often paired with a glass of champagne. The trend has successfully bridged the gap between the traditional elite and the modern consumer, expanding the market for this luxury product. As the New Year approaches, more Britons are expected to ring in the celebrations with caviar and champagne, marking an evolution in the nation’s culinary preferences.

From Elite to Street

Historically, caviar was a symbol of opulence, enjoyed by aristocrats and the wealthy. However, the democratisation of caviar through the ‘bump’ trend represents a shift in societal norms. It exemplifies the power of social media in influencing and transforming consumer behaviour, even in the realm of luxury goods. As we usher in the New Year, the ‘bump’ trend is a potent reminder of the changing times, where luxury is no longer confined to the elite but is a concept that can be embraced by all.

author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

