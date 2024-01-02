Bristol’s Bank Tavern Fully Booked for 2024 in Record Time

In a remarkable turn of events, The Bank Tavern, a historic pub in Bristol, saw an overwhelming rush for its acclaimed Sunday roasts, with all reservations for 2024 being snapped up within an astonishing two hours of availability. The 1800s-era pub on John Street has seen a meteoric rise in popularity since it clinched the Observer Food Monthly Awards in 2019, transforming a half-year waiting list into a four-year-long queue.

An Unprecedented Demand

While the pub has just seven tables, its exceptional standards and consistency in offerings have added to its allure. The Bank Tavern, known for its lengthy waiting list, can cater to a mere 28 patrons at a time, with each Sunday roast priced at £27.99, complete with all the trimmings.

Clearing the Backlog

The surge in demand led the pub to cease new bookings in 2019, as managing the influx of reservations became an uphill task. The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 further complicated matters, resulting in a spate of missed bookings. However, this led to the clearance of the backlog and the reopening of reservations for 2024.

Advice for the Unlucky Ones

Landlord Sam Gregory, delighted with the extraordinary response, advised those who were unable to secure a booking to keep a close watch on the pub’s website for cancellation notices. He clarified that no specific cancellation list would be maintained.

The Bank Tavern, despite its limited seating capacity, has managed to etch a place for itself in Bristol’s culinary scene, thanks to its winning blend of tradition and taste. The pub’s unique tale of success serves as a testament to its uncompromising commitment to quality and the enduring appeal of a well-cooked Sunday roast.