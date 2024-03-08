Brighton Couple Launches Apiary: A Honey-Centric Café and Bar in Western Road

In the the heart of Brighton, Alistair and Noemi Bell are setting the stage for an innovative culinary adventure with the opening of Apiary, a café and bar that champions honey in every aspect of its menu. The couple, who discovered their passion for beekeeping during the lockdown, plans to bring a unique twist to the city's food and drink scene by focusing on honey, honeycomb, and beeswax-infused offerings. Apiary is slated to welcome guests on Western Road later this spring, taking over the premises of the former Velvet Jacks bar.

Advertisment

From Beekeeping to Business

The journey to Apiary began unexpectedly for Alistair, a seasoned bartender, and Noemi, when they ventured into beekeeping as a lockdown project. Their newfound love for beekeeping inspired them to envision a business where they could share their passion for honey with others. Alistair's experience in the hospitality industry, paired with their homegrown honey, laid the groundwork for Apiary. The couple's commitment to sustainability and community involvement is evident in their plans to support rewilding projects with a portion of their profits.

A Menu Buzzing with Innovation

Advertisment

Apiary aims to redefine the café and bar experience by incorporating various types of honey into its food and drink offerings. During the day, it will operate as a café, serving dishes that highlight honey's versatility. By night, the venue will transform into a bar, featuring an array of honey-based cocktails, including a special focus on mead, an ancient form of honey wine. Alistair and Noemi's approach not only showcases their creativity but also their dedication to promoting honey's culinary potential.

Community and Conservation at the Core

Beyond its innovative menu, Apiary seeks to serve as a community hub and a champion for environmental conservation. The Bells are eager to use their business as a platform to contribute to rewilding efforts, emphasizing their belief in the importance of giving back to nature. Their vision for Apiary extends beyond the culinary experience, aiming to foster a sense of community and encourage conversations around sustainability and conservation.

As Apiary prepares to open its doors, Alistair and Noemi Bell are not just launching a business; they are inviting Brighton to embark on a journey that promises to delight the palate and inspire the community. With its unique focus on honey and commitment to sustainability, Apiary is set to become a beacon for innovative dining and environmental stewardship in the heart of the city.