Brightline Launches Wine Wednesdays: Exclusive Tastings, Discounts, and Festive Cocktails in March

Brightline is setting a new course in luxury travel experiences with its newest offering, Wine Wednesdays, a series of events designed to delight oenophiles and casual wine drinkers alike. Starting in March, travelers can enjoy significant discounts on wine, exclusive tastings, and themed cocktails at Mary Mary bars across Florida, making the journey as enjoyable as the destination.

Advertisment

Uncorking the Experience

Every Wednesday, from 4-7 pm, guests at Mary Mary bars can bask in a 50% discount on glasses of wine, complemented by a specially curated food-and-wine pairing menu. The selections include Burrata Tomato Caprese, Mini Charcuterie Plate, Shrimp Cocktail, Lobster Crab Bisque, and a veggie plate, all designed to enhance the wine tasting experience. The highlight of these evenings will be the wine tastings conducted by Vranken Pommery Monopole, Europe's largest wine grower. Beginning at MiamiCentral on March 6, the tastings will journey through Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and conclude in Orlando, featuring the exquisite Pink Flamingo Rosé.

A Toast to Travel

Advertisment

On March 8, Premium cabin passengers can look forward to an elevated experience with a curated tasting session by Wine Stream in the PREMIUM Lounge. Between noon and 3 pm, guests will have the opportunity to explore various Italian wine varieties, including sparkling prosecco, rosé, and a unique red blend locally blended in Tampa. This initiative not only celebrates the art of winemaking but also enhances the travel experience, offering passengers a taste of Italy's finest wines while en route to their destination.

Celebratory Sips Beyond Wine

Recognizing the diverse preferences of its passengers, Brightline is also introducing special themed cocktails to commemorate various holidays and events throughout South Florida in March. From National Espresso Martini Day to St. Patrick's Day, and the Miami Open to Ultra Miami, guests can indulge in unique beverages crafted to celebrate these occasions. Notably, during the Ultra Music Festival, Brightline is partnering with Red Bull for a "NEXT STOP: ULTRA" train takeover, featuring DJs, Red Bull cocktails, and a sneak peek of Red Bull's 2024 Summer Edition drink.

As March unfolds, Brightline's Wine Wednesdays and the array of festive cocktails promise to transform travel into a celebration of good taste, culture, and community. These offerings not only elevate the passenger experience but also underscore Brightline's commitment to creating memorable moments for its guests. As passengers travel across Florida, they can now look forward to journeys filled with flavor, fun, and the spirit of celebration, making every trip an occasion in itself.