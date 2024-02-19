Philippines Embraces Sweet, Local Coffee; Reshaping Consumer Preferences

As the sun rises over the lush landscapes of the Philippines, a quiet but profound transformation is taking place in the country's coffee culture. In 2023, the archipelago has seen a noticeable shift in consumer preferences, with an increasing number of Filipinos, like Gab Cruz, a university support staff and graduate student, seeking out coffee that is sweet but not overly saccharine, with a particular penchant for French vanilla. This evolving taste is driving a significant change in the domestic demand for coffee, particularly for local varieties such as Excelsa and Liberica, known for their sweet and fruity flavor profiles. This shift is not just about taste; it's a movement that's supporting local farmers and reshaping the market's preference hierarchy.

Advertisment

The Rise of Local Coffee Varieties

The Philippines produced 30,000 metric tons of green coffee beans in 2023, marking a slight recovery from the previous year. This uptick in production is a direct response to the growing domestic demand for Excelsa and Liberica beans. These varieties, once overshadowed by the more commonly known Arabica and Robusta, are now gaining traction among Filipino coffee drinkers for their unique taste and quality. Chit Juan, the president of the Philippine Coffee Board Inc., notes the increasing sophistication of Filipino coffee consumers. The surge in interest for these local varieties is also a testament to the resilience and adaptability of the country's agricultural sector, which has been keen to cater to the evolving tastes of its consumers.

E-Commerce and the Pandemic: Catalysts for Change

Advertisment

The COVID-19 pandemic has undeniably played a role in accelerating the interest in coffee among Filipinos. With the nation under lockdown, many turned to coffee as a source of comfort and a hobby, leading to an increase in home-based coffee enthusiasts. The pandemic also spurred the growth of local coffee brands and heightened the role of e-commerce in making specialty coffee more accessible. Online platforms have become a vital bridge connecting local farmers and consumers, further fueling the demand for home-grown coffee varieties. This digital transformation has made it easier for coffee lovers to explore and purchase local beans, thereby supporting the local coffee industry.

A New Era for Filipino Coffee Culture

The shifting coffee culture in the Philippines is also reflective of broader societal trends. The business process outsourcing sector, along with a burgeoning interest in entrepreneurship, has contributed to the trend of opening coffee shops. Resources such as YouTube have democratized barista skills, enabling ordinary Filipinos to learn and open their establishments. This grassroots movement towards coffee appreciation and entrepreneurship is indicative of a larger shift in Philippine society – one that values local produce, supports local industries, and champions the Filipino coffee experience.