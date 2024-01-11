Brewery Honors Controversial Former Chancellor with a Namesake Beer

In a twist of events, former University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow, found himself at the center of a unique celebration by local brewery, 608 Brewing Company. The brewing company created a beer, ‘Hot For Chancellor’, paying a humorous tribute to Gow. The beer’s can design features a cartoon of Gow in a cap and gown, cheerily running with a bowl of fruit, a testament to his and his wife’s well-known vegan lifestyle. A ‘censored’ block added to the illustration injects a note of playful irreverence.

‘Hot For Chancellor’ Beer: A Fruity Tribute

The ‘Hot For Chancellor’ beer is a fruited sour, a blend of cherries, apricots, peaches, and vanilla, with a 5% alcohol by volume (ABV), mirroring the complexity and unexpectedness of Gow’s public profile. The beer quickly sold out in cans and is now available on draft at the brewery’s taproom until supplies last.

Chancellor Joe Gow: A Controversial Figure

Joe Gow’s journey has been marked by controversy. In December 2023, the academic was dismissed from his position as chancellor after it emerged that he and his wife had produced and uploaded sex videos, some featuring adult film stars, to pornography websites. They had also self-published two books about their escapades under pseudonyms. The UW Board of Regents concluded that these actions had caused ‘significant reputational harm’ to the university, leading to his termination.

Freedom of Speech or Reputational Damage?

Joe Gow has defended his actions, arguing that his termination is a violation of his First Amendment rights. His stance has generated discussions around the boundaries of personal freedoms and professional responsibilities, and the repercussions when these spheres intersect in the public domain. Meanwhile, the former chancellor’s life continues to inspire narratives, as evidenced by the ‘Hot For Chancellor’ beer, a quirky testament to an intriguing figure.