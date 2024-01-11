en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Brewery Honors Controversial Former Chancellor with a Namesake Beer

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:40 pm EST
Brewery Honors Controversial Former Chancellor with a Namesake Beer

In a twist of events, former University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow, found himself at the center of a unique celebration by local brewery, 608 Brewing Company. The brewing company created a beer, ‘Hot For Chancellor’, paying a humorous tribute to Gow. The beer’s can design features a cartoon of Gow in a cap and gown, cheerily running with a bowl of fruit, a testament to his and his wife’s well-known vegan lifestyle. A ‘censored’ block added to the illustration injects a note of playful irreverence.

‘Hot For Chancellor’ Beer: A Fruity Tribute

The ‘Hot For Chancellor’ beer is a fruited sour, a blend of cherries, apricots, peaches, and vanilla, with a 5% alcohol by volume (ABV), mirroring the complexity and unexpectedness of Gow’s public profile. The beer quickly sold out in cans and is now available on draft at the brewery’s taproom until supplies last.

Chancellor Joe Gow: A Controversial Figure

Joe Gow’s journey has been marked by controversy. In December 2023, the academic was dismissed from his position as chancellor after it emerged that he and his wife had produced and uploaded sex videos, some featuring adult film stars, to pornography websites. They had also self-published two books about their escapades under pseudonyms. The UW Board of Regents concluded that these actions had caused ‘significant reputational harm’ to the university, leading to his termination.

Freedom of Speech or Reputational Damage?

Joe Gow has defended his actions, arguing that his termination is a violation of his First Amendment rights. His stance has generated discussions around the boundaries of personal freedoms and professional responsibilities, and the repercussions when these spheres intersect in the public domain. Meanwhile, the former chancellor’s life continues to inspire narratives, as evidenced by the ‘Hot For Chancellor’ beer, a quirky testament to an intriguing figure.

0
Education Food Lifestyle
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
3 mins ago
Beer Named 'Hot For Chancellor' Honors Dismissed University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Chancellor
Joe Gow, the former chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse who was recently dismissed from his role, has been honored in an unusual way. A local brewery, 608 Brewing Company, named a newly minted beer ‘Hot For Chancellor’ in his honor. The beer, a fruited sour, boasts a tantalizing mix of cherries, apricots, peaches,
Beer Named 'Hot For Chancellor' Honors Dismissed University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Chancellor
Bhoomika Theatre Group Stages Tagore's 'The Parrot's Training' in 'Vihanga Prahasanam'
17 mins ago
Bhoomika Theatre Group Stages Tagore's 'The Parrot's Training' in 'Vihanga Prahasanam'
Parents Raise Alarm over Odor at South Elementary School Linked to New Boiler
37 mins ago
Parents Raise Alarm over Odor at South Elementary School Linked to New Boiler
NSF Invests Millions in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in STEM Fields
3 mins ago
NSF Invests Millions in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in STEM Fields
'Cultures of London: Legacies of Migration': A Fresh Lens on London's History
6 mins ago
'Cultures of London: Legacies of Migration': A Fresh Lens on London's History
Mary Ludden: A Journey of Resilience from Student-Athlete to Corporate Leader
8 mins ago
Mary Ludden: A Journey of Resilience from Student-Athlete to Corporate Leader
Latest Headlines
World News
Toronto's Challenges: Brewing Concerns, Healthcare Crisis, and Tax Hikes
3 mins
Toronto's Challenges: Brewing Concerns, Healthcare Crisis, and Tax Hikes
Walk-On Player Griffin Waiss Seeks New Opportunities via Transfer Portal
3 mins
Walk-On Player Griffin Waiss Seeks New Opportunities via Transfer Portal
UK and US Unite in Coordinated Strikes Against Houthi Rebels
4 mins
UK and US Unite in Coordinated Strikes Against Houthi Rebels
Ga-DOTA-CCK-66: A Beacon of Hope for Medullary Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment
5 mins
Ga-DOTA-CCK-66: A Beacon of Hope for Medullary Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment
Punjab's Healthcare Minister Advocates for Higher Legal Marriage Age for Girls
5 mins
Punjab's Healthcare Minister Advocates for Higher Legal Marriage Age for Girls
Amia Ocanas: The Rising Star of Glades Day's Girls' Soccer Team
5 mins
Amia Ocanas: The Rising Star of Glades Day's Girls' Soccer Team
NBA Report Challenges the Effectiveness of Load Management in Reducing Injuries
6 mins
NBA Report Challenges the Effectiveness of Load Management in Reducing Injuries
Transition and Triumph: Northeastern Women's Hockey Braces for Beanpot Tournament
7 mins
Transition and Triumph: Northeastern Women's Hockey Braces for Beanpot Tournament
Breastfeeding in Infants' Early Months Lowers Risk of Childhood Obesity: Study
7 mins
Breastfeeding in Infants' Early Months Lowers Risk of Childhood Obesity: Study
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
4 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
5 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
5 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
7 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
7 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
8 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
11 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app