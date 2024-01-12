BrewDog to Launch its Fifth Australian Brewpub in West Perth Amidst Great Anticipation

Scottish craft beer brand, BrewDog, is all set to amplify the Australian beer scene with the inauguration of its fifth Australian brewpub in West Perth on January 18. The venue, once known as the Gordon Street Garage, has been meticulously revamped into a sprawling 945sqm expanse, capable of hosting around 600 patrons.

Strategic Partnership with Australian Venue Co.

BrewDog’s venture into West Perth has been facilitated by a strategic partnership with Australian Venue Co. Together, they’ve transformed the former Gordon Street Garage site into an awe-inspiring beer garden and bar that measures 975sqm. The venue is predicted to become a destination hotspot, owing to its convenient proximity to the Central Business District (CBD) and public transport.

A Brewdog Signature Spread

The West Perth BrewDog will feature two bars offering an impressive selection of 20 different beers, including BrewDog’s signature brews such as Punk IPA and Elvis Juice. The beers will be supplied from BrewDog’s solar-powered brewery located in Murarrie. However, there are currently no plans to brew on-site in West Perth. In addition to BrewDog’s offerings, the taps will also host an array of local independent breweries, thereby showcasing a dynamic blend of international and local flavours.

Plant-Based Delights and Promotional Offers

The new venue places a significant emphasis on inclusivity, with half of its menu being plant-based. The kitchen promises to cater to all dietary preferences with an exciting range of specials such as 2-4-1 Vegan Mondays and All You Can Eat Wings on Wednesdays. The opening of BrewDog Perth will be commemorated with a special promotion where the first 200 customers stand a chance to win free beer for an entire year. This refreshing blend of unique beers and innovative food offerings is expected to elevate the gastronomical landscape of West Perth.