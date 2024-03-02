Breaking Gender Norms: Alex Ubong's Akara Business Thrives in Abuja

In Abuja's Guidna community, Alex Ubong defies traditional gender roles by successfully running an Akara (bean balls) business, attracting a diverse clientele with his culinary skills and innovative use of a gas burner for cooking. After receiving a N200,000 loan from a retired lieutenant impressed by his cooking, Ubong, a National Open University of Nigeria student, launched his venture, demonstrating the viability of male engagement in traditionally female-dominated sectors.

Advertisment

From Concept to Reality

Ubong spent five years nurturing his dream before the opportunity to start his own business presented itself. His strategic move from Chikakore to Guidna, based on a detailed market survey, allowed him to optimize his business hours, shifting from evening to morning sales to better cater to his target market of early workers and students. This decision significantly increased his customer base and sales volume, showcasing the importance of flexibility and market research in entrepreneurship.

More Than Just Akara

Advertisment

Apart from selling Akara, Ubong is expanding his menu to include yam, potatoes, plantain, and hot moi moi, aiming to eventually serve jollof rice and other delicacies. His goal is to open a large restaurant within five years, but for now, he is focused on growing his current setup under a modest umbrella stall. Ubong's commitment to affordability and quality has earned him loyal customers, including those who appreciate his emphasis on hygiene and his inspiring work ethic in the face of economic challenges.

Empowering Youth Through Entrepreneurship

Ubong's story is a testament to the power of patience, consistency, and hard work. He advises Nigerian youth to be intentional in their endeavors and to start small if necessary. His experience highlights the potential for entrepreneurship to transform lives, even in challenging economic environments. By sharing his journey, Ubong hopes to motivate others to pursue their business dreams, demonstrating that success is possible with determination and the right strategy.

As Ubong looks to the future, his plans include securing a bank loan for expansion and registering his business with the Corporate Affairs Commission. His story is not just about breaking gender norms but also about the resilience and entrepreneurial spirit that can drive social and economic change.