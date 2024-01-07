en English
Brazil

Brazilian Study Finds No Major Change in Foodborne Infections Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:08 am EST
Contrary to expectations, a recent study from Brazil indicates that the number of reported foodborne infections remained relatively stable before and during the Covid-19 pandemic, despite widespread social isolation measures. The research, based on data from the National System of Notifiable Diseases, compared incidences from 2018-2019 (pre-pandemic) and 2020-2021 (during the pandemic). In the decade prior to the study, Brazil recorded 7,630 outbreaks of foodborne diseases.

Unchanged Case Fatality Rate, Lower Incidence Rate

During the period from 2018 to 2021, the study registered 2,206 cases of foodborne diseases, with a case fatality rate of 0.5% for both phases of the study. However, there was a noticeable decrease in the incidence rate, which fell from 6.48 to 3.92 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Shift in Outbreak Settings

Interestingly, the settings of outbreaks showed a shift. The proportion of domestic cases rose to 40%, up from the pre-pandemic rate, indicating the influence of lockdown measures. Additionally, changes were observed in the type of tests and criteria used to confirm outbreaks, with an uptick in the use of clinical laboratory tests and clinical reports for bromatology.

Challenges in Controlling Foodborne Diseases

The study sheds light on the ongoing difficulties Brazil faces in controlling foodborne diseases. Factors such as the sheer size of the country, which poses logistical challenges for inspections, a lack of adequate training, and the underreporting of cases all contribute to the issue. Furthermore, the report noted an increased number of reports in hospitals and health units, emphasizing the need for enhanced food safety knowledge among food handlers and health professionals.

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

