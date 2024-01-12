en English
Food

Bradford Pubs to Honor Scottish Poet with Week-long Celebration

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:02 pm EST
Bradford Pubs to Honor Scottish Poet with Week-long Celebration

Four pubs in the Bradford region, a testament to the enduring legacy of Scottish poet Robert Burns, are gearing up for a week-long gastronomic celebration. Taking place from January 22 to January 28, the pubs will offer patrons an authentic Scottish dining experience, coinciding with Burns’ Night on January 25.

Participating Pubs and Offerings

The participating establishments are a part of the renowned Wetherspoon chain: The Myrtle Grove in Bingley, The Turls Green in Centenary Square, Bradford, The Obediah Brooke in Cleckheaton, and the Sir Norman Rae in Shipley. Keeping the spirit of Burns’ Night alive, these pubs will be serving up traditional Scottish fare such as haggis, neeps, and tatties, and a special Caledonian burger. The burger, a tribute to the Scottish poet, is a unique blend of beef patties, haggis, and a robust whisky sauce.

Affordable Scottish Experience for All

Customers will have the option to pair these meals with either a soft or alcoholic drink, with prices ranging from £5.81 to £11.11, depending on their meal and drink choice. The event is designed to provide patrons with an immersive experience of Scottish culture and cuisine, a fitting tribute to Robert Burns’ remarkable literary contributions.

Anticipation for the Celebration

Connor McAvoy, the manager of The Myrtle Grove pub, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming celebration. A testament to Burns’ enduring legacy, this week-long event is set to transform these pubs into hubs of Scottish culture, bringing a slice of Scotland to Bradford and honoring the poetic genius of Robert Burns.

Food
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

