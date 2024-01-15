Boxing Icon Tyson Fury Shows Support for New Leeds Restaurant, Habbibi

Leeds' culinary scene has welcomed a new addition, Habbibi, a recently launched restaurant that has quickly become a magnet for celebrities, including boxing heavyweight Tyson Fury. The restaurant, situated in the former location of the East 59th restaurant and bar at Victoria Gate, is the brainchild of the 20-year-old influencer, Abdu Rozik, renowned for his exploits in the boxing ring and the singing arena.

From Boxing Ring to Dining Table

Amid his training, Tyson Fury took a moment to extend his best wishes for the restaurant's opening on Instagram, expressing his intention to visit in the future. The Arabic name 'Habibi', translating to 'my love' or 'my dear', reflects a sense of warmth and affection, a sentiment the boxing champion echoed in his well-wishes.

The grand opening of Habbibi was graced by various public figures, such as DJ Tom Zanetti, reality TV personalities Gary Beadle and Dan Osbourne, and the hip-hop duo Krept & Konan. The presence of these well-known figures has quickly helped establish Habbibi as a popular locale.

