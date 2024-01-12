en English
Boxer & Clover: Matt Hinckley's Innovative Barbecue Popup at East End Market

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:19 pm EST
Boxer & Clover: Matt Hinckley’s Innovative Barbecue Popup at East End Market

As the sun sets on Farm & Haus at East End Market, a new culinary dawn is breaking with the introduction of Boxer & Clover, a novel barbecue concept by Matt Hinckley, renowned for his commitment to responsibly sourced meats. The six-month popup is set to launch in late February or early March, promising a variety of barbecue dishes, including elk chili and homemade desserts, and even breakfast to fill the void left by Farm & Haus’s departure.

Redefining Barbecue with Boxer & Clover

Boxer & Clover aims to redefine the barbecue experience by catering to different styles and tastes. With a menu featuring classic smoked meats and traditional sides, Hinckley’s new venture is not just another barbecue joint. Unique offerings like elk chili exemplify the innovation and creativity Hinckley brings to his cooking, incorporating uncommon ingredients like the chimayo pepper into his dishes. This popup’s mission extends beyond just filling bellies—it’s about sparking a love for a different kind of barbecue.

Two Smokers, One Commitment

Backing up the menu’s promise of delivering exceptional flavor and quality, two types of smokers will be used to prepare the meats. This dual smoker approach epitomizes Hinckley’s dedication to providing his guests with the best barbecue experience possible. It’s not just about the meats; it’s about the passion and precision that goes into smoking them.

Hinckley: A Man of Many Plates

As he readies Boxer & Clover for its debut, Hinckley is also gearing up for another new venture, Mid Drive Dive, in College Park. Juggling these projects alongside his award-winning Hinckley’s Fancy Meats demonstrates his passion and commitment to the culinary arts. Hinckley credits his dedicated team for making his ambitious plans possible, underscoring the importance of collaboration in achieving culinary excellence.

The six-month run of Boxer & Clover at East End Market is a trial by fire. The market’s response will help determine the future of this innovative barbecue concept. Whether it evolves into a permanent setup or migrates to a larger location, one thing is certain: Matt Hinckley’s Boxer & Clover is ready to serve up a unique take on barbecue to the local community.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

