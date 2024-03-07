Boost for Newcastle-Under-Lyme: The Coffee House Announces New 80-Seater Branch

Newcastle-under-Lyme's high street is set to receive a significant boost with the announcement of The Coffee House's new 80-seater branch, aiming to rejuvenate the local area and provide a modern, inviting space for the community. Co-founders Chris and Stephen Shelmerdine have embarked on a refurbishment and recruitment drive, with the opening scheduled for the end of next month, showcasing their commitment to offering quality coffee and creating memorable experiences.

Advertisment

Revitalizing Local High Streets

The Coffee House, known for its speciality drinks and unique interior design, is expanding its footprint to Newcastle town centre, following successful launches in Hanley's Potteries Centre and Longton. This new branch will feature industrial-style furnishings, ambient lighting, and bespoke wooden counters, along with exclusive wall murals celebrating the local area, setting a modern and inviting atmosphere for customers.

A Menu of Delights

Advertisment

Patrons can look forward to a diverse range of coffee, chilled drinks, homemade cakes, and food options. The breakfast menu promises teacakes, muffins, and granola, while lunch offerings include paninis, jacket potatoes, and salads, catering to various tastes and preferences. This expansion not only brings a new culinary destination to Newcastle-under-Lyme but also supports the local economy through job creation, with positions available for team leaders, team members, and a store manager.

Community Connection and Experience

Chris Shelmerdine, co-founder of The Coffee House, expresses enthusiasm about integrating into the Newcastle Under-Lyme community and creating a space for relaxation, quality coffee, and delicious treats. The Shelmerdine brothers' vision of providing excellent coffee at reasonable prices, with beans roasted at their central production facility in Warrington, underlines their dedication to quality and community engagement.

As The Coffee House prepares for its grand opening, the anticipation builds for a space that promises not just a cup of coffee, but an experience that fosters community connections and contributes to the revival of Newcastle-under-Lyme's high street. This development is a beacon of hope for local businesses and a testament to the resilience and potential of high streets across the country.