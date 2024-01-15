Bonefish Grill Closure Marks Continuing Trend of Restaurant Shutdowns in Boise

Boise has been hit with another blow to its culinary scene as the popular Bonefish Grill announced its closure in early 2024. This development continues a troubling trend from the previous year, with over 25 restaurant closures, including seven in Downtown Boise, colloquially known as BoDo. Bonefish Grill has been a staple of the local gastronomy community for nearly 16 years, and its absence will leave a significant vacancy in the heart of Boise.

Pattern of Closures

The reasons behind these closures are as varied as the cuisines they once served. Factors range from franchise failures to more personal causes such as family deaths or the need for a creative sabbatical. The demise of Bonefish Grill, a part of the Bloomin' Brands group, adds to the growing list of establishments that have turned off their stoves for good.

Location Still Unlisted

Despite the confirmation of closure, the erstwhile home of Bonefish Grill - a sprawling space of over 5,000 square feet at the intersection of 8th Street and Broad - remains unlisted for lease by Hawkins Companies. An active phone line and employee affirmation stand as the only testaments to the restaurant's once bustling existence.

Revolving Door of Restaurants

The closure of Bonefish Grill echoes the recent restaurant turnovers at a nearby location. The Ha'Penny Bridge Irish Pub, replaced by DeLuca's and subsequently by BoDo Barrelhouse, has also ceased operations. This flurry of closures has left food lovers and local businesses concerned about the future of BoDo's vibrant culinary landscape.