Bonchon Charts Massive Expansion Under New U.S. Leadership

With a new leader at the helm, Bonchon, renowned for its Korean fried chicken, is charting a significant expansion course. Having moved its global headquarters to Dallas in 2021, the company is now spearheaded in the U.S. by Suzie Tsai, the newly-appointed Chief Executive Officer. Tsai, a seasoned veteran in marketing and branding, has joined Bonchon after a distinguished career with powerhouse brands such as On The Border Mexican Grill and Cantina, Chili's Grill & Bar, KidZania, and Verizon.

Leadership Transition for Global Growth

Bryan Shin, the former chief growth officer of Bonchon, has shifted his focus towards international growth as the International CEO and Group CFO. This strategic move allows Tsai, who took on the role of Chief Growth Officer in 2023, to now lead the U.S. division. Tsai's appointment holds a unique personal significance as her South Korean roots align with Bonchon's origin, creating an authentic connection to the brand and its heritage.

Expansion Strategy and New Markets

Under Tsai's leadership, Bonchon aims to stretch its wings to new markets including southern Florida, Little Rock, Arkansas, Tucson, Arizona, and Ann Arbor, Michigan. The ambitious expansion strategy projects growth from the current 130 U.S. locations to 500, and from 1,000 to 5,000 locations worldwide within the next five years. This expansion will incorporate a variety of restaurant formats - traditional, fast casual, malls, food courts, ghost kitchens, and a hotel location, with plans for a debut at an airport in 2025.

International Presence and Future Plans

On the international front, Bonchon has made inroads into the French market with its first restaurant opening in 2023. Future openings are in the pipeline for Spain and Taiwan, showcasing the brand's commitment to global growth. Continued expansion in existing markets coupled with record-breaking openings in Smyrna, Georgia, and White Plains, New York, stand testament to Bonchon’s burgeoning success.