Bold & Beyond Partners with True Palate Hospitality and one8 Commune for Exclusive PR Mandate
Bangalore-based Bold & Beyond Pvt Ltd, previously recognized as Meraki Creative Inc, has declared a full-fledged collaboration with True Palate Hospitality and one8 Commune Bangalore, a venture by Virat Kohli. The alliance, which builds upon the triumphant initiation of one8 Commune, involves an exclusive PR mandate.
Enhancing Brand Awareness
Bold & Beyond is set to devise a creative communication strategy aimed at boosting one8 Commune’s brand recognition both locally and nationally. The strategy encompasses the use of social media channels, traditional media outlets, and on-ground activations. The objective is to establish one8 Commune as a premier destination amidst the saturated food and beverage market of Bangalore through inventive PR initiatives and strategic branding endeavours.
Leadership’s Confidence in the Partnership
Expressing faith in Bold & Beyond’s approach, Sumit Wahal, COO of True Palate Hospitality, voiced his confidence in the agency’s strategies to uplift the brand. Sonalika Pawar, founder & CEO of Bold & Beyond, underscored the agency’s proficiency in the F&B and Hospitality sector and their methodology to create a community that aligns with the brand ethos.
Leveraging Expertise for Success
The partnership is anticipated to capitalize on Bold & Beyond’s integrated expertise spanning diverse sectors including Food & Beverage, Hospitality, Lifestyle, Fashion, and Real Estate. The aim is to promote one8 Commune’s offerings, culinary innovations, and unique experiences. The agency, with a portfolio boasting brands like The Leela Palace and Pebble Street Hospitality, anticipates conducting campaigns, influencer seeding, and collaborations to drive one8 Commune’s success.
Subscribe to BNN Breaking
Sign up for our daily newsletter covering global breaking news around the world.
Comments