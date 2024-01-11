Bold & Beyond Partners with True Palate Hospitality and one8 Commune for Exclusive PR Mandate

Bangalore-based Bold & Beyond Pvt Ltd, previously recognized as Meraki Creative Inc, has declared a full-fledged collaboration with True Palate Hospitality and one8 Commune Bangalore, a venture by Virat Kohli. The alliance, which builds upon the triumphant initiation of one8 Commune, involves an exclusive PR mandate.

Enhancing Brand Awareness

Bold & Beyond is set to devise a creative communication strategy aimed at boosting one8 Commune’s brand recognition both locally and nationally. The strategy encompasses the use of social media channels, traditional media outlets, and on-ground activations. The objective is to establish one8 Commune as a premier destination amidst the saturated food and beverage market of Bangalore through inventive PR initiatives and strategic branding endeavours.

Leadership’s Confidence in the Partnership

Expressing faith in Bold & Beyond’s approach, Sumit Wahal, COO of True Palate Hospitality, voiced his confidence in the agency’s strategies to uplift the brand. Sonalika Pawar, founder & CEO of Bold & Beyond, underscored the agency’s proficiency in the F&B and Hospitality sector and their methodology to create a community that aligns with the brand ethos.

Leveraging Expertise for Success

The partnership is anticipated to capitalize on Bold & Beyond’s integrated expertise spanning diverse sectors including Food & Beverage, Hospitality, Lifestyle, Fashion, and Real Estate. The aim is to promote one8 Commune’s offerings, culinary innovations, and unique experiences. The agency, with a portfolio boasting brands like The Leela Palace and Pebble Street Hospitality, anticipates conducting campaigns, influencer seeding, and collaborations to drive one8 Commune’s success.