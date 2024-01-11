en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Bold & Beyond Partners with True Palate Hospitality and one8 Commune for Exclusive PR Mandate

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:22 am EST
Bold & Beyond Partners with True Palate Hospitality and one8 Commune for Exclusive PR Mandate

Bangalore-based Bold & Beyond Pvt Ltd, previously recognized as Meraki Creative Inc, has declared a full-fledged collaboration with True Palate Hospitality and one8 Commune Bangalore, a venture by Virat Kohli. The alliance, which builds upon the triumphant initiation of one8 Commune, involves an exclusive PR mandate.

Enhancing Brand Awareness

Bold & Beyond is set to devise a creative communication strategy aimed at boosting one8 Commune’s brand recognition both locally and nationally. The strategy encompasses the use of social media channels, traditional media outlets, and on-ground activations. The objective is to establish one8 Commune as a premier destination amidst the saturated food and beverage market of Bangalore through inventive PR initiatives and strategic branding endeavours.

Leadership’s Confidence in the Partnership

Expressing faith in Bold & Beyond’s approach, Sumit Wahal, COO of True Palate Hospitality, voiced his confidence in the agency’s strategies to uplift the brand. Sonalika Pawar, founder & CEO of Bold & Beyond, underscored the agency’s proficiency in the F&B and Hospitality sector and their methodology to create a community that aligns with the brand ethos.

Leveraging Expertise for Success

The partnership is anticipated to capitalize on Bold & Beyond’s integrated expertise spanning diverse sectors including Food & Beverage, Hospitality, Lifestyle, Fashion, and Real Estate. The aim is to promote one8 Commune’s offerings, culinary innovations, and unique experiences. The agency, with a portfolio boasting brands like The Leela Palace and Pebble Street Hospitality, anticipates conducting campaigns, influencer seeding, and collaborations to drive one8 Commune’s success.

0
Business Food
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
Odisha Government Greenlights 14 Industrial Projects: A Significant Boost in Investment and Job Creation
The government of Odisha has given the green light to 14 diverse industrial projects, a move that represents a total investment of Rs 1,713.65 crore and is set to generate employment for over 5,000 individuals. This strategic move, approved by the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA), is expected to spur economic growth across
Odisha Government Greenlights 14 Industrial Projects: A Significant Boost in Investment and Job Creation
Lassila & Tikanoja's Shareholders' Nomination Board Proposes New Board Composition
7 mins ago
Lassila & Tikanoja's Shareholders' Nomination Board Proposes New Board Composition
Lassila & Tikanoja's Board Composition and Remuneration Proposed for 2024 AGM
7 mins ago
Lassila & Tikanoja's Board Composition and Remuneration Proposed for 2024 AGM
Armstrong World Industries: Resilience Amid Slow Growth and Housing Market Challenges
2 mins ago
Armstrong World Industries: Resilience Amid Slow Growth and Housing Market Challenges
LeShuttle Freight: A Mixed Bag of Performance in December 2023
3 mins ago
LeShuttle Freight: A Mixed Bag of Performance in December 2023
Averroes Capital Acquires Glacier Energy, Paving the Way for Expansion in Low Carbon Technologies
4 mins ago
Averroes Capital Acquires Glacier Energy, Paving the Way for Expansion in Low Carbon Technologies
Latest Headlines
World News
Junglee Rummy Amplifies World Rummy Tournament with Republic Day Series
2 mins
Junglee Rummy Amplifies World Rummy Tournament with Republic Day Series
Rosehill Gardens Reopens After Renovations: Champions Gear Up for Exciting Season
4 mins
Rosehill Gardens Reopens After Renovations: Champions Gear Up for Exciting Season
Ghana's Progressive People's Party to Stand Solo in Upcoming Elections
4 mins
Ghana's Progressive People's Party to Stand Solo in Upcoming Elections
Liverpool Echo: An Unwavering Beacon of Liverpool's Stories
4 mins
Liverpool Echo: An Unwavering Beacon of Liverpool's Stories
Aman Sehrawat Secures Gold at Zagreb Open, Marking First Medal for Indian Wrestling in 2024
6 mins
Aman Sehrawat Secures Gold at Zagreb Open, Marking First Medal for Indian Wrestling in 2024
Assam Chief Minister Criticizes Congress for Refusing Ram Temple Invitation
6 mins
Assam Chief Minister Criticizes Congress for Refusing Ram Temple Invitation
Hugo Broos Stands by Bafana Bafana's Mentality Despite Goalless Draw Against Lesotho
6 mins
Hugo Broos Stands by Bafana Bafana's Mentality Despite Goalless Draw Against Lesotho
Owls' Manager Danny Röhl Nominated for EFL's December Award
8 mins
Owls' Manager Danny Röhl Nominated for EFL's December Award
Religious Engagement Boosts Mental Health and Community Ties, Says Gallup Report
8 mins
Religious Engagement Boosts Mental Health and Community Ties, Says Gallup Report
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
15 mins
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
51 mins
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
3 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
3 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
4 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
4 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
5 hours
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
5 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
Fatal Traffic Accident in Melbourne's South-East Claims Life
6 hours
Fatal Traffic Accident in Melbourne's South-East Claims Life

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app