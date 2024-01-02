Bojangles Set to Open First Restaurant in Burleson, North Texas

Bojangles, a renowned North Carolina-based fried chicken chain, is on an expansion spree. Marking its first ever presence in Burleson, North Texas, the brand has planned to open a new restaurant. The much-anticipated outlet will find its home at the southeast corner of McAlister Road and South Freeway, specifically at 12901 South Freeway, in the vicinity of the Gateway Station shopping center.

Bojangles’ Journey in Texas

Established in 1977, Bojangles is celebrated for its Cajun-inspired fried chicken and buttermilk biscuits. The brand has been gradually expanding its footprint in Texas. As reported by WFAA-TV, the expansion into Texas initially included intentions to open 15 locations across the Metroplex. At present, Bojangles operates five locations in North Texas, and two other outlets in San Antonio and Richmond, Texas.

Menu Strategy for the Texas Market

In an effort to align with the preferences of the new markets, Bojangles plans to streamline its menu offerings, with a particular emphasis on boneless chicken, especially chicken tenders, in the Texas region. The menu will also feature other signatures like Bo-Berry Biscuits, peach cobbler, salads, lemonade, and milkshakes.

Historical Presence in Texas

Historically, Bojangles had a presence in Texas during the 1980s with several locations. However, these outlets eventually closed for reasons that remain unclear. The brand’s return to Texas is indicative of a renewed effort to establish its presence in the state.