BodyArmor Enters No-Sugar Sports Drink Market with BodyArmor Zero Sugar

BodyArmor, a sports drink brand under the Coca-Cola umbrella, is expanding its lineup with the introduction of BodyArmor Zero Sugar. Marking its entrance into the no-sugar sports drink market—an industry valued at approximately $2 billion—this sugar-free sports drink will be available in four enticing flavors: Fruit Punch, Lemon Lime, Orange, and Cherry Lime.

Satisfying the Sugar-Avoiders

The introduction of BodyArmor Zero Sugar is a strategic move to fill a gap in BodyArmor's product portfolio and appeal to a significant consumer base currently unreached by the brand due to their sugar avoidance. Sabrina Niland, vice president of innovation at BodyArmor, emphasized the company's commitment to meeting the evolving dietary preferences of consumers. The launch of this product comes in the wake of the BodyArmor Flash I.V., a rapid rehydration beverage introduced in June.

Health Credentials at the Core

BodyArmor Zero Sugar differentiates itself in the crowded sports drink market by championing its health credentials. Key selling points include being low in sodium, high in potassium, and containing antioxidants, vitamins B and C, without any artificial colors or flavors. The drink achieves its zero-sugar content by replacing coconut water with stevia, a natural sweetener.

Challenging the Market Leader

Despite its rapid growth into a multi-billion-dollar brand since its inception in 2011, BodyArmor still lags behind Gatorade in terms of market share. Nielsen AMC data highlights this disparity, showing that BodyArmor and Powerade together hold a combined market share of 23%, whereas Gatorade—including its zero-sugar version G Zero—dominates the market with a 64% share. BodyArmor Zero Sugar aims to take on Gatorade by offering more potassium, magnesium, zinc, and vitamins B and C, although Gatorade boasts slightly fewer calories. Niland expressed confidence in the brand's innovative drive and hinted at more product launches and extensions in the near future.