Bob's Backyard Barbeque Ignites Culinary Fire with New Pickerington Outlet

On a breezy February day, a new beacon of flavor emerged in Pickerington, Ohio, as Bob's Backyard Barbeque opened its doors, marking a significant expansion from its original Lancaster roots. This second location, nestled at 80 W. Church St., began serving its unique Texas barbecue inspired dishes to an eager audience on February 8, introducing a new culinary chapter for the region.

The Smoke Rises in Central Ohio

Since its inception in 2017 at 157 W. Main St., Lancaster, Bob's Backyard Barbeque has carved a niche for itself with its mouth-watering array of smoked meats and innovative offerings, such as the Mac and Moo sandwich. This brisket sandwich, laden with macaroni and cheese, epitomizes the creative spirit of Bob Bennett, the visionary behind the brand. The Pickerington location promises not just continuation but an elevation of this legacy, featuring favorites like pork, brisket, pulled chicken, and smoked wings.

A Warm Embrace by the Community

The opening of the new outlet was met with enthusiasm and support from the Pickerington community, a sentiment that has not gone unnoticed by Bennett. "We've been overwhelmed by the warmth and excitement from everyone here," he mentioned, expressing gratitude and highlighting the community's role in the restaurant's early success. This support is crucial for Bennett's ambitious vision, which includes further expansions within central Ohio, aiming to spread the unique taste of Bob's Backyard Barbeque far and wide.

A Look into the Future

Beyond the immediate buzz of the opening, Bob's Backyard Barbeque is setting its sights on integrating into the daily lives of Pickerington residents. With plans to join food delivery platforms like DoorDash, GrubHub, and UberEats, the restaurant is poised to make its delectable dishes more accessible to barbecue enthusiasts across the area. Furthermore, updates on operating hours and services will be readily available on their Facebook page, ensuring the community stays informed and engaged.

In the landscape of central Ohio's culinary scene, Bob's Backyard Barbeque stands out not just for its food, but for its ambition and community-focused approach. The opening of its Pickerington location is not just a testament to the success of its Lancaster predecessor but a promise of more savory adventures to come. With a blend of traditional flavors and innovative recipes, Bob Bennett and his team are writing a new chapter in the story of American barbecue, one smoked wing and Mac and Moo sandwich at a time.