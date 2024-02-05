Bobby Flay Sets the Stage for a Burger Revolution with a Flagship Restaurant in Charlotte

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay is set to take a giant leap in his culinary empire, announcing the opening of a flagship location of his famed restaurant Bobby's Burgers in the SouthPark neighborhood of Charlotte, North Carolina. This strategic location is chosen as it is currently undergoing a $20 million modernization project managed by Crestlight Capital and is home to the executive team responsible for franchising.

An Innovative Approach to Franchising

The Charlotte location of Bobby's Burgers is not just another addition to the chain. It's destined to serve as a hub for research and development, as well as a training ground for potential franchise operators. Bobby Flay's excitement for this flagship is palpable, as he envisions it as a catalyst for delivering an elevated burger experience at a reasonable price point.

A Strategic Partnership for Growth

In December 2021, Flay granted global franchising rights to Intelligration Capital, a Charlotte-based group with extensive experience in franchising. Under the leadership of Michael McGill, who ascended to the presidency of Bobby's Burgers in December 2022, the brand has secured expansion agreements in several states. The new restaurant will be owned by the Charlotte-based corporate team, which includes key investors and local restaurateur Frank Scibelli. Scibelli, a seasoned veteran in the Charlotte restaurant scene, is confident that Flay's innovative approach will make a significant impact on the local burger industry.

Delivering the Ultimate Burger Experience

With the opening of the flagship restaurant, the partnership aims to offer an industry-leading franchise experience and deliver Bobby Flay's Ultimate Burger Experience to the Charlotte community. The 3,000 square foot restaurant, designed to house approximately 40 seats, a private event space, and a patio, is set to open in mid-May to early June. The team aspires to open six or seven more locations this year, with a long-term goal of 500 locations over the next five to seven years. With Bobby's Burgers, Charlotte is poised to experience an unprecedented burger revolution.