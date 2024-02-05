Blueberry Kitchen & Tap: A New Culinary Experience in Ewing, NJ

A new culinary experience, Blueberry Kitchen & Tap, is all set to welcome patrons on Monday, February 12th, in the vibrant setting of Campus Town at The College of New Jersey in Ewing, NJ. The restaurant occupies the premises of the erstwhile Arooga's Grille and Landmark, on the bustling Route 31, elevating the location's food scene with its novel offerings.

A Grand Debut

Blueberry Kitchen & Tap is making its entry into the gastronomic landscape with an enticing Grand Opening special. The restaurant is offering a generous 40% off on all food for dine-in customers from 11 am to 11 pm, a gesture sure to attract food enthusiasts and create a buzz around this new venture.

Signature Flavors

The menu at Blueberry Kitchen & Tap is a culinary delight, with its highlight being the signature blueberry sauce. This distinctive element is featured in various dishes, including the mouthwatering Blueberry Sliders, which come with the sauce for both topping and dipping.

Variety and Novelty

The restaurant offers a mix of classic favorites and inventive dishes, such as Ultimate Nachos, Fried Pickles, E-Wings, Grilled Octopus, Duck Legs, and Tangy Cauliflower. It's not just the food that is impressive, but also the extensive bar with ample seating that makes it an ideal gathering place for friends. The restaurant prides itself on being a fun dining experience, emphasizing fresh ingredients ranging from comfort foods to Jersey Fresh specialties.

Located in Campus Town, a hub of restaurants, shops, and services including yoga and beauty salons, Blueberry Kitchen & Tap is an exciting addition to the community atmosphere. It invites both locals and visitors to support the new local business, contributing to the local economy and enriching the food culture of the region.