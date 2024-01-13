Blizzard Psychology: Unraveling the Mystery Behind Stockpiling Food Before a Storm

The impending winter storm in Michigan has triggered an all-too-familiar phenomenon: the stockpiling of food. It’s a behavioral response that has puzzled psychologists for years. Despite the low probability of significant food shortages, the threat of inclement weather often results in a surge in sales of perishables like bread and milk. But why do we engage in this seemingly irrational behavior, and what can we do to make more sensible choices?

Seeking Control in the Midst of Chaos

The explanation, according to University of Georgia psychology professor Dr. Janet Frick, lies in our desire for control. Faced with an uncontrollable situation like a snowstorm, individuals are compelled to assert control in any way they can, often in the form of buying perishables—even if these items might go to waste. This sentiment is echoed by psychologist Lisa Brateman, who notes that stockpiling gives people a sense of control in an otherwise uncontrollable situation.

Driven by the Past and the Herd

The tendency to stockpile specific items can also be rooted in past experiences. Memories of being trapped during significant storms, such as the Blizzard of 1978, can fuel a sense of panic. This panic is then amplified by a ‘herd mentality’, where individuals mimic the behaviors of others. Witnessing people panic-buying can lead to a domino effect, causing even more people to engage in the same behavior.

Practical Preparedness: A Better Approach

Despite the psychological forces at play, experts suggest a more practical approach to storm preparation. Instead of stocking up on perishables that require refrigeration, they recommend keeping a non-perishable food emergency kit. Items like peanut butter, whole wheat crackers, nuts, trail mix, canned meats, soup, and granola bars are ideal, as they provide necessary sustenance without the risk of spoilage. Certain fruits, such as apples, oranges, and grapefruits, can also be good options due to their longer shelf lives.

As Michigan braces for the winter storm, it’s essential to remember that preparedness goes beyond the pantry. Consumers Energy reminds customers to stay informed about weather alerts, check for current power outages, and report any interruptions to service. They also stress the importance of turning off sensitive electrical devices and keeping an emergency kit handy. Above all, remember to stay calm and make quick, informed decisions to ensure safety and comfort during the storm.