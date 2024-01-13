en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

Blizzard Psychology: Unraveling the Mystery Behind Stockpiling Food Before a Storm

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:57 am EST
Blizzard Psychology: Unraveling the Mystery Behind Stockpiling Food Before a Storm

The impending winter storm in Michigan has triggered an all-too-familiar phenomenon: the stockpiling of food. It’s a behavioral response that has puzzled psychologists for years. Despite the low probability of significant food shortages, the threat of inclement weather often results in a surge in sales of perishables like bread and milk. But why do we engage in this seemingly irrational behavior, and what can we do to make more sensible choices?

Seeking Control in the Midst of Chaos

The explanation, according to University of Georgia psychology professor Dr. Janet Frick, lies in our desire for control. Faced with an uncontrollable situation like a snowstorm, individuals are compelled to assert control in any way they can, often in the form of buying perishables—even if these items might go to waste. This sentiment is echoed by psychologist Lisa Brateman, who notes that stockpiling gives people a sense of control in an otherwise uncontrollable situation.

Driven by the Past and the Herd

The tendency to stockpile specific items can also be rooted in past experiences. Memories of being trapped during significant storms, such as the Blizzard of 1978, can fuel a sense of panic. This panic is then amplified by a ‘herd mentality’, where individuals mimic the behaviors of others. Witnessing people panic-buying can lead to a domino effect, causing even more people to engage in the same behavior.

Practical Preparedness: A Better Approach

Despite the psychological forces at play, experts suggest a more practical approach to storm preparation. Instead of stocking up on perishables that require refrigeration, they recommend keeping a non-perishable food emergency kit. Items like peanut butter, whole wheat crackers, nuts, trail mix, canned meats, soup, and granola bars are ideal, as they provide necessary sustenance without the risk of spoilage. Certain fruits, such as apples, oranges, and grapefruits, can also be good options due to their longer shelf lives.

As Michigan braces for the winter storm, it’s essential to remember that preparedness goes beyond the pantry. Consumers Energy reminds customers to stay informed about weather alerts, check for current power outages, and report any interruptions to service. They also stress the importance of turning off sensitive electrical devices and keeping an emergency kit handy. Above all, remember to stay calm and make quick, informed decisions to ensure safety and comfort during the storm.

0
Food Weather
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Food

See more
6 mins ago
Molloy's Fish Killybegs: A Relocation that Resonates Tradition and Adaptability
Renowned fishmonger, Molloy’s Fish Killybegs, has announced a relocation plan, quelling fears of closure among its loyal clientele. The Enniskillen-based business, which has served the local community for 12 years, will continue its operations from a different location, following a crucial decision by Tesco. Tesco’s Redirectional Move Tesco Enniskillen, the home of Molloy’s Fish Killybegs
Molloy's Fish Killybegs: A Relocation that Resonates Tradition and Adaptability
Korean-Style Fried Chicken Tops Global Popularity Charts
23 mins ago
Korean-Style Fried Chicken Tops Global Popularity Charts
Gordon Ramsay's 'Full Scottish' Burger Sparks Controversy Among Scots
23 mins ago
Gordon Ramsay's 'Full Scottish' Burger Sparks Controversy Among Scots
Beb Bob in London: A Single-Main-Course Dining Sensation
8 mins ago
Beb Bob in London: A Single-Main-Course Dining Sensation
Catalina Crunch Welcomes New CEO Doug Behrens Amid Major Leadership Transition
12 mins ago
Catalina Crunch Welcomes New CEO Doug Behrens Amid Major Leadership Transition
Italian Cuisine Wins Over Young Chinese, Maritime Disruptions Pose Threat
13 mins ago
Italian Cuisine Wins Over Young Chinese, Maritime Disruptions Pose Threat
Latest Headlines
World News
UK Survey Reveals Persistent Stigma Surrounding HIV
11 seconds
UK Survey Reveals Persistent Stigma Surrounding HIV
New Target for Senolytic Therapies Identified: A Step Forward in Anti-Aging Research
49 seconds
New Target for Senolytic Therapies Identified: A Step Forward in Anti-Aging Research
Stephen Jackson Reflects on His NBA Career: A Special Emphasis on Charlotte Bobcats Tenure
59 seconds
Stephen Jackson Reflects on His NBA Career: A Special Emphasis on Charlotte Bobcats Tenure
Emma Hayes to Leave Chelsea for USA National Team: A New Chapter Awaits
1 min
Emma Hayes to Leave Chelsea for USA National Team: A New Chapter Awaits
Rising Star Shamyl Hussain: A Beacon of Promise for Pakistan U19 Cricket
1 min
Rising Star Shamyl Hussain: A Beacon of Promise for Pakistan U19 Cricket
President Bola Tinubu Holds High-Profile Closed-Door Meeting with APC Governors
1 min
President Bola Tinubu Holds High-Profile Closed-Door Meeting with APC Governors
NLC Calls for Respect of Union Rights Amid Government's Bid for Collaboration
2 mins
NLC Calls for Respect of Union Rights Amid Government's Bid for Collaboration
Georgia Among the Least Hangover-Prone States, Survey Reveals
2 mins
Georgia Among the Least Hangover-Prone States, Survey Reveals
Pennsylvania Governor Under Fire for Unaddressed Education Funding Disparities
2 mins
Pennsylvania Governor Under Fire for Unaddressed Education Funding Disparities
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
60 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app