Food

Blimpie Launches Ultimate Roast Beef Sub: A Hearty Meal for Winter

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:27 am EST
Blimpie Launches Ultimate Roast Beef Sub: A Hearty Meal for Winter

In a move to cater to customers seeking a more substantial meal, Blimpie has introduced a new limited-edition offering: the Ultimate Roast Beef sub. This heartier sandwich option is piled high with a generous portion of the brand’s premium roast beef, lettuce, tomatoes, caramelized onions, and a unique horseradish mayo, all served on a choice of bread. The launch of this hefty menu item coincides with the winter season, a time when many seek out larger, more satisfying meals.

Ultimate Roast Beef Sub: A Hearty Winter Favorite

Blimpie’s Ultimate Roast Beef sub is more than just a sandwich; it’s a substantial meal designed to satiate those winter cravings for something warm, hearty, and comforting. The sandwich features a larger-than-usual serving of Blimpie’s premium roast beef, accompanied by crisp lettuce, juicy tomatoes, caramelized onions, and a distinctive horseradish mayo that adds a delicious kick.

Available Nationwide for a Limited Time

This new premium addition to the Blimpie menu is available at participating locations nationwide, but only for a limited time. The Ultimate Roast Beef sub was launched on January 9th and is expected to become a customer favorite. The sandwich can be ordered in person, online, or through the brand’s mobile app where available.

A Premium Addition Elevating the Sandwich Experience

According to the director of marketing for Kahala Brands, the parent company of Blimpie, the Ultimate Roast Beef sub is a premium addition that promises to elevate the sandwich experience for all Blimpie lovers. The introduction of this sandwich showcases the brand’s commitment to offering exciting new flavors and satisfying meal options to their customers.

