Blimpie Launches Ultimate Roast Beef Sub: A Hearty Meal for Winter

Ultimate Roast Beef Sub: A Hearty Winter Favorite

Blimpie’s Ultimate Roast Beef sub is more than just a sandwich; it’s a substantial meal designed to satiate those winter cravings for something warm, hearty, and comforting. The sandwich features a larger-than-usual serving of Blimpie’s premium roast beef, accompanied by crisp lettuce, juicy tomatoes, caramelized onions, and a distinctive horseradish mayo that adds a delicious kick.

Available Nationwide for a Limited Time

This new premium addition to the Blimpie menu is available at participating locations nationwide, but only for a limited time. The Ultimate Roast Beef sub was launched on January 9th and is expected to become a customer favorite. The sandwich can be ordered in person, online, or through the brand’s mobile app where available.

A Premium Addition Elevating the Sandwich Experience

According to the director of marketing for Kahala Brands, the parent company of Blimpie, the Ultimate Roast Beef sub is a premium addition that promises to elevate the sandwich experience for all Blimpie lovers. The introduction of this sandwich showcases the brand’s commitment to offering exciting new flavors and satisfying meal options to their customers.