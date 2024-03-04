Blaze Pizza Celebrates Pi Day with $3.14 Pizzas Nationwide, Spreading Mathematical Joy

March 14 marks a special occasion for both mathematics enthusiasts and pizza lovers as Blaze Pizza announces an irresistible Pi Day offer, continuing an 11-year tradition. The fast-casual pizza giant is setting the stage for a nationwide celebration by offering artisanal pizzas for just $3.14 each, a gesture that underscores the brand's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. Blaze Pizza's CEO, Beto Guajardo, heralds this year's event as their biggest celebration yet, inviting everyone to enjoy a custom-made pizza at an unbeatable price.

Advertisment

A Slice of Pi Day History

Pi Day, celebrated on March 14th (3/14) to match the first three digits of the mathematical constant pi, has become an eagerly awaited day in the calendar of promotions for pizza and pie enthusiasts alike. Blaze Pizza has been at the forefront of commemorating this day, leveraging it not only to celebrate the mathematical significance of pi but also to connect with its customer base through a unique dining offer. The brand's dedication to quality is evident in its menu, which boasts over 45 different ingredients, allowing for a highly customizable dining experience that caters to a wide array of preferences and dietary needs.

More Than Just Pizza

Advertisment

Founded in 2011, Blaze Pizza has rapidly grown into the nation's leading fast-casual pizza franchise, with over 330 restaurants across 38 states and six countries. The brand's success can be attributed to its innovative approach to pizza-making, offering guests the opportunity to craft their own pizza creations from a selection of high-quality ingredients. This Pi Day, Blaze Pizza reinforces its reputation for menu innovation and product excellence, inviting guests to explore its diverse offerings at a fraction of the regular price.

How to Partake in the Pi Day Festivities

To take advantage of the Pi Day offer, guests are encouraged to visit their nearest participating Blaze Pizza restaurant. The deal is valid for in-restaurant orders only, ensuring a communal atmosphere as patrons join in the celebration. For more details on the Pi Day special and other online deals, including a pizza and fountain drink combo for $8.95, pizza aficionados can visit blazepizza.com or download the Blaze Pizza app. This annual event not only celebrates the mathematical constant pi but also the communal joy of sharing a meal, making it a perfect occasion for friends and family to gather and enjoy high-quality pizza at an exceptional price.

As Blaze Pizza prepares to host its 11th annual Pi Day celebration, the event stands as a testament to the brand's enduring appeal and its commitment to providing value to its customers. It also highlights the unique intersection of mathematics and culinary delight, proving that numbers and pizzas can indeed make for a perfect combination. As patrons across the country line up to enjoy their $3.14 pizzas, the event promises to be a memorable occasion, fostering community spirit and making gourmet pizza accessible to all.